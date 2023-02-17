Yakima, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Solarity Credit Union, a prominent Yakima Valley financial institution dedicated to make the community a better place to live, contributed $124,700 to community organizations and events in 2022.

In addition, Solarity workers contributed 476 volunteer hours to local, regional, and national organizations as well as personal monetary contributions to their preferred community partner. In the past several weeks, the executives of Solarity Credit Union have delivered checks to a number of important community organizations, including:

$5,510 to Yakima Humane Society

$4,523 to Mercy Housing

$3,677 to YWCA Yakima

$3,166 to ShelterBox

$3,000 to United Way of Central Washington

Solarity's president and CEO, Mina Worthington, says, "Our employees' devotion to our community is unwavering. We are devoted to making the Yakima Valley a better place to live and work by supporting projects that have a significant impact on the lives of people."

Solarity was proudly named the Yakima Valley Habitat for Humanity's Community Partner of the Year in September 2022. The Golden Hammer Awards event honors those that enable Habitat to assist Yakima Valley residents in need of secure and affordable housing. In March of 2022, over a dozen Solarity employees volunteered 92 hours to assist Yakima mother Kristen Smith in building a home for herself and her three children with special needs. Due to the time required to care for her children, Ms. Smith struggled to provide the necessary number of hours to qualify for the house.

Solarity is a proud supporter of several community events throughout the year, including the YWCA Annual Leadership Luncheon, Downtown Yakima Mile, Fresh Hop Ale Festival, Central Washington Fair, Holiday Light Fest, and many others.

Beyond sponsorships, service hours, and contributions, Solarity's greater community effect in 2022 includes $232 million in finance to assist individuals purchase houses, automobiles, and recreational vehicles, among other things. View Solarity's full 2022 contributions in its inaugural Community Impact Report.

