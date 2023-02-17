Oahu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Aloha Dreams Photography has seen its busiest month yet as 2023 kicked off. The business has seen the most bookings in the month of January since its conception back in August 2022. With elopements and tourism at an all-time high in Hawaii, Aloha Dreams is anticipating 2023 to be their busiest year yet.

Abby Hagen, the Owner and Founder of Aloha Dreams Photography, had been working in the photography industry for 7 years before she decided to start her own company. The company provides photography services across Hawaii, including Oahu, Kailua, Lanikai, Kaneohe, Honolulu, North Shore, and Waikiki.

Aloha Dreams Photography works to take high-resolution photos for tourists who are on their vacations. However, the company also specializes in engagements, proposals, anniversaries, honeymoon portraits, and elopements.

This past January alone stands out to have been packed full of clients booking Aloha Dreams' services, as the winter in mainland America tends to drive tourists and travelers to the warmer, island climate. This company hopes to alleviate a portion of the elopement and travel stress by introducing a streamlined booking service online.

"I worked for years to streamline the booking process and to make it as easy as possible for my clients," Hagen says. "After a few years in the business, I realized that many of my bookings come from tourists from mainland America, vacationing in Hawaii." She goes on to express that these travelers already have enough bookings to worry about (hotels, rental cars, excursions, plane tickets, etc.). To make people's lives just a little easier, Abby and the rest of the dedicated team with Aloha Dreams make the process as minimal as possible.

This company aims to maintain a unique turnaround time of 7 days.

"Our goal is to make everyone feel confident, have fun, and create lifetime memories," Abby expresses.

Abby Hagen

info@alohadreamsphotography.com

