Samstag, 18.02.2023
Turnaround-Aktie läuft… Multi-Milliarden-Konzern stockt Anteile weiter auf… hier winken über 700% Performance
PR Newswire
18.02.2023 | 17:36
Iran International TV Channel closes London studios, citing security threats

  • Metropolitan Police say that foreign threats are now so severe they can no longer mitigate danger to staff and the general public
  • Iran International TV has moved its 24 hour broadcasting to its Washington DC studio
  • It continues to operate and there will be no interruption in service

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved broadcasting to Washington DC. The station will continue to operate from Washington DC uninterrupted.

Threats had grown to the point that it was felt it was no longer possible to protect the channel's staff, other employees at Chiswick Business Park and the general public.

Mahmood Enayat, General Manager of Iran International TV, said:
"I cannot believe it has come to this. A foreign state has caused such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move. Let's be clear this is not just a threat to our TV station but the British public at large. Even more, this is an assault on the values of sovereignty, security and free speech that the UK has always held dear.

Day and night our journalists strive to deliver the 85mn people of Iran and its diaspora the independent, uncensored news they deserve.

We refuse to be silenced. We will continue to broadcast.

We are undeterred."

Notes to Editors

  • This decision comes after months of alleged threats from the Iranian Government and its proxies aimed at Iran International TV
  • In November, 2022 the Metropolitan Police warned of imminent and credible threats to the lives of Iran International TV journalists
  • Iran International TV's headquarters in Chiswick have since been fortified and placed under armed guard
  • On Monday 13thFebruary 2023, a man was charged with terrorism offences in connection to the surveillance of our headquarters and has since been remanded in custody

About Iran International TV:

  • Based in London, Iran International TV is the leading independent 24/7 news channel serving an audience of over 30million amongst the Iranian population and global diaspora.
  • Iran International TV is the trusted and respected provider of unbiased and uncensored news and analysis in Iran.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iran-international-tv-channel-closes-london-studios-citing-security-threats-301750386.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
