HIKMICRO Demo New Products at Leading Outdoor Shows BSS and IWA 2023 HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 18 February 2023 - HIKMICRO, a leading provider of thermal imaging equipment and solutions, is seeking to help consumers 'See the World in a New Way' with its new product lineups, which will be showcased at The Great British Shooting Show (BSS) and IWA Outdoor Classics (IWA). On display, will be an array of exciting items including the brand's latest technology, service, as well as an introduction to upcoming new products. This starts with the BSS, taking place on the 17th-19th February 2023 in Birmingham UK, and continuing at the IWA which takes place from the 2nd-5th March 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany. Several High-end Technologies and Quality Support Fused Together HIKMICRO is bringing the higher sensitivity NETD<20mK to the FALCON monocular and the RAPTOR binocular, producing high-quality, high-contrast images, regardless of environmental conditions. In 2023, the NETD<20mK technology's high thermal sensitivity will be applied to nearly all HIKMICRO's new products. HIKMICRO has also developed the RAPTOR to deliver an All-in-one Solution, in combination with the thermal camera, digital day & night camera, and laser rangefinder.

Innovation enhanced further in 2023, thanks to Zoom Pro, HIKMICRO's advanced self-developed zoomed image processing algorithm, ensures the maximum image optimisation under digital zoom. It can significantly boost the zoomed image quality and presents startling results. Additionally, with Optical Zoom, when switching to telephoto camera(50mm focal length) from the main camera(25mm focal length), the objectives will be magnified from 1x to 2x, maintaining the high quality of zoomed image through optical-quality technology. This technology will be the first optical-quality zoom technology applied in a thermal scope. In addition to providing a high-quality customer service, HIKMICRO is establishing gains in other areas, including premium quality production processes. HIKMICRO invests 15% of annual revenue in R&D, with complete in-house designing, manufacturing, and marketing systems to elevate the consumer journey from concept to product. This includes Industry-leading warranty practices and omni-channel coverage to offer global product support. "We are pleased to announce that HIKMICRO hero product ALPEX just won the Night Vision product of the year (Under £1500) at the Great British Shooting Awards 2023." HIKMICRO marketing manager said, "As we continue our journey, HIKMICRO will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of our industry and engineer the transition of thermal imaging from a niche interest to the mainstream audience." Feel the Power: Innovating the future with THUNDER 2.0 The latest THUNDER 2.0 will also launch at the exhibition. The THUNDER 2.0 scope and clip-on, start with ultra-clear imagery with impressive detail recognition. This is possible due to the powerful thermal camera with NETD<20mK thermal sensitivity, which produces clear images with identifiable details, big and small. The magnesium alloy design makes it lightweight, compact, and the improved stability, makes mounting and dismounting a breeze. Furthermore, its high-capacity battery can run for up to 10 hours and can be replaced and recharged at any time, be it in the device or in the charging base. It is reported that THUNDER 2.0 is estimated to be released in April 2023. For more information, visit the HIKMICRO website. About HIKMICRO: HIKMICRO is a leading provider of thermal imaging equipment and solutions. Specializing in thermal technology innovation, the company offers thermal cores, modules, cameras, total solutions and also night vision products, which can be used in outdoor, industrial and security industries globally, serving customers in over 100 countries and regions.HIKMICRO invests over 15% of its annual revenue in R&D and has a complete in-house designing, manufacturing and marketing system. Media Contact: Lina Wang wanglina21@hikmicrotech.com

