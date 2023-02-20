Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Sales Result

The Kudelski Group Divests its DVNor Assets



20-Feb-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - February 20, 2023 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has sold its DVNor assets and related media ingestion and asset management services business to Sweden-based Pixlo AB.

"The Group continues to focus on its core businesses, and this transaction is part of our ongoing effort to divest non-core assets," said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, DTV at the Kudelski Group.

The divestment of the assets represents a cash transaction for the Group. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

