Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - February 20, 2023 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has sold its DVNor assets and related media ingestion and asset management services business to Sweden-based Pixlo AB.
"The Group continues to focus on its core businesses, and this transaction is part of our ongoing effort to divest non-core assets," said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, DTV at the Kudelski Group.
The divestment of the assets represents a cash transaction for the Group. Other financial terms were not disclosed.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Contacts
Cédric Alber
Kudelski Group
Senior Director Public Relations
+41 79 377 45 12
+41 21 732 01 81
cedric.alber@nagra.com
Santino Rumasuglia
Kudelski Group
Vice President - Head of Investor Relations
+1 480 430 9952
santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com
