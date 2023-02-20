It is well known that hydrogen is a central building block for the energy transition and achieving climate targets. With the launch of programs worth billions of dollars, not only the USA with the Inflation Reduction Act and China with announced subsidies of around USD 280 billion, but also Europe wants to make huge investments in the green energy of the future. One of the most important players in this field is the pioneer of fuel cell technology, Plug Power. The Company plans to build an end-to-end ecosystem for green hydrogen, ranging from production, distribution, storage and delivery to power generation, in order to benefit from the enormous economies of scale. However, there is a big gap between the ambitious plans and the implementation.

