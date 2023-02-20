Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Turnaround-Aktie läuft… Multi-Milliarden-Konzern stockt Anteile weiter auf… hier winken über 700% Performance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
17.02.23
17:35 Uhr
4,455 Euro
+0,007
+0,15 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4424,47108:24
4,4434,47008:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2023 | 07:10
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia launches analytics software to simplify and strengthen data collection and insights for CSPs MWC23

Press Release

Nokia launches analytics software to simplify and strengthen data collection and insights for CSPs MWC23

20 February 2023

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the launch of AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights, a cloud-native analytics softwaresolution that simplifies the collection and analysis of 5G network datato provide communication service providers (CSPs) with stronger and more cost effective analytical capabilities.

The solution delivers "intelligence everywhere" through AI and machine learning tools that support intelligent and automated decision making based on correlated reports generated from data across 5G networks.

It leverages Nokia's experience and leadership* in analytics that enable CSP efforts to increase operational efficiency, improve network performance, and boost customer experience.

AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights is built on Nokia's AVA Open Analytics Framework, a data mesh architecture that facilitates creation of data products that can be exposed via open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for improved collaboration and co-creation with CSPs and their partners.

*Nokia is rated #1 in Data, AI and Development platforms (Analysys Mason, 2022), #1 in AI Operations (Appledore Consulting, 2022) as well as the recipient of evidence-based awards for AI innovation from TM Forum

Roz Roseboro, Principal Analyst of Omdia,said: "AI and analytics can solve the challenge of fragmented data scattered across CSP networks. Nokia AVA provides a unified language to facilitate collaboration between network operations, engineering and customer care teams. Actionable insights enable CSPs to optimize network performance and customer experience."

Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said: "AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights gives CSPs the type of deep intelligence they require to ensure they are getting the most out of their networks and meeting their customer needs. We live in a complex multivendor environment and this solution provides real-time actionable insights that enable CSP's teams to proactively manage this complexity. We look forward to assisting our customers to navigate these challenges and to help deliver superb customer experience to their customers "

Resources

  • AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights web page (https://www.nokia.com/networks/bss-oss/ava-customer-and-mobile-network-insights/)
  • Nokia AVA AI and analytics web (https://www.nokia.com/networks/ai-and-analytics/) page (https://www.nokia.com/networks/ai-and-analytics/)
  • Nokia AVA Open Analytics web (https://www.nokia.com/networks/bss-oss/ava-open-analytics-framework/?did=D00000003095&utm_campaign=AI__Analytics&utm_source=Other&utm_medium=non-paid&utm_content=ava-open-analytics-framework&utm_term=noa-press-release) page (https://www.nokia.com/networks/bss-oss/ava-open-analytics-framework/?did=D00000003095&utm_campaign=AI__Analytics&utm_source=Other&utm_medium=non-paid&utm_content=ava-open-analytics-framework&utm_term=noa-press-release)
  • TM Forum Excellence Awards web page (https://www.tmforum.org/about-tm-forum/awards-and-recognition/excellence-awards/winners/)

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries

Nokia
Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Meet us at Mobile World Congress 2023 MWC23 www.nokia.com/mwc

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebookand TikTok


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.