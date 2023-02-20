Anzeige
20.02.2023 | 08:06
Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Investor Call

PR Newswire

London, February 17

Tetragon Financial Group Limited Investor Call on 6 March 2023

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023 -- Tetragon will host a conference call for investors on Monday, 6 March 2023 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST to discuss its Annual Report and to provide a company update.

During the call, Tetragon's investment manager will also seek to address questions raised by investors, including questions e-mailed to ir@tetragoninv.com.

Getting Access to the Call and Q&A:

The call will be accompanied by a live presentation which can be viewed online by registering at the link below. In addition, questions can be submitted online while watching the presentation. We would encourage you to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D92B9E59-82F3-4028-ADD0-94EFBC2F9BC5

Presentation Replay:

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days through the link provided above or by visiting http://www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders where a recording will posted.

New website:

Tetragon has recently launched a new company website which can be viewed at www.tetragoninv.com.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. For more information, please go to www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon:

Yuko Thomas
Investor Relations
ir@tetragoninv.com		Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners
pro-tetragon@prosek.com
U.K. +44 203 890 9193
U.S. +001 212 279 3115

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

