Marechale Capital Plc - Realisation of Investment

20 February 2023

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Realisation of Investment

The Directors of Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) announce that the Company has received proceeds of £218,000 for the sale of shares held in Future Biogas Group Ltd ("FBG"), following the acquisition of FBG by 3i Infrastructure plc on 15 February 2023. The shares sold in FBG included shares that were originally acquired in 2010-11 for £11,600 and shares issued to the Company by FBG in exchange for warrants granted to the Company as a result of its advice and assistance in fundraising.

The realisation of this investment is an example of the fulfilment of the Company's strategy to have equity in its growth company clients, as part of its corporate finance fees.

The Company's investments are held according to IFRS 9 at 'fair value' and any profits and/or losses recognised through the Profit and Loss Account. While the Company will record a small loss from the sale of the shares in the current financial year, over the 12 years since the initial investments in FBG, Marechale has recorded total net gains of £206,000. The proceeds of the sale have been received in full, in cash and will help provide working capital for the group as the markets remain challenging for fundraising, as was reported on in the Company's half-yearly results announced on 2 December 2022.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

