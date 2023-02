AIM and Media Release

20 February 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY23 half-year results investor webcasts

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) will host two investor and shareholder webcasts to discuss the company's FY23 half-year results which are scheduled for release on Monday, 27 February 2023.

The company's results will be presented by Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Balloch, and General Manager - Marketing, Stephen Hay, who will each also be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Details for the webcasts are below. Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line. Participants proposing to use the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. After registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak to an operator.

Asia Pacific webcast

Date: Monday, 27 February 2023

Time: 8.30am AWST / 11.30am AEDT

AWST / AEDT Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d2t7ov4r

Teleconference registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaa849e3278cf48d5a1257c42aba53867

Europe webcast

Date: Monday, 27 February 2023

Time: 5.00pm AWST / 9.00am GMT

AWST / Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ni5izmm7

Teleconference registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIee6b0b2e83194de58e54e496b04268b5

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 8 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 488 093 763 Tel: +44 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000