Shell has provided Australian startup MGA Thermal with "game-changer" funding to accelerate the completion of a commercial-scale pilot storage plant.From pv magazine Australia Shell has committed approximately AUD 580,000 ($400,000) to MGA Thermal to help finance the construction of a 5 MWh thermal energy storage pilot project. It aims to showcase the potential of the Australian company's technology to store large amounts of energy as heat over long periods. The company is commercializing a "miscibility gap alloy" approach to thermal energy storage. It stores heat in blocks made of aluminum and ...

