With 25 GW of solar now under development, on top of 107 GW of existing capacity on the US grid, the energy transition is in full swing.From pv magazine USA The US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) monthly update of capacity additions shows that the energy transition is well underway. Across the United States, projects listed as actively under construction total more than 25.4 GW in capacity. This adds to the 107.5 GW of existing solar on the US grid that exists today, as reported by the EIA. Small-scale solar projects of 1 MW or less total an estimated 39.5 GW nationwide, while utility-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...