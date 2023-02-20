Anzeige
Montag, 20.02.2023
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2023 | 09:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reminder: Last day of trading of Pfizer Inc. on the Xternal list for foreign companies (14/23)

On December 8, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had been informed by
Euroclear Sweden AB that the link which enables registration of US securities
in Euroclear Sweden will be terminated as of April 1, 2023, whereafter
settlement of US securities in SEK will no longer be possible. Consequently,
and to allow for orderly wind down, the trading in the shares of Pfizer Inc. on
Nasdaq Stockholm's Xternal list needs to cease well in advance of the
termination of the link. 

With reference to the above, and as previously announced, the shares of Pfizer
Inc. will be removed from Nasdaq Stockholm's XTERNAL LIST FOR FOREIGN
COMPANIES, with last trading day on February 28, 2023. 

Short name:   PFE                
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   US7170811035           
--------------------------------------------------
Order book ID: 021227              
--------------------------------------------------
Turnover list: XTERNAL LIST FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES
--------------------------------------------------

The last day of trading will, as previously announced, be February 28, 2023.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
