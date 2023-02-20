Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reminder: Last day of trading of Pfizer Inc. on the Xternal list for foreign companies (14/23)

On December 8, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had been informed by Euroclear Sweden AB that the link which enables registration of US securities in Euroclear Sweden will be terminated as of April 1, 2023, whereafter settlement of US securities in SEK will no longer be possible. Consequently, and to allow for orderly wind down, the trading in the shares of Pfizer Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm's Xternal list needs to cease well in advance of the termination of the link. With reference to the above, and as previously announced, the shares of Pfizer Inc. will be removed from Nasdaq Stockholm's XTERNAL LIST FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES, with last trading day on February 28, 2023. Short name: PFE -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: US7170811035 -------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 021227 -------------------------------------------------- Turnover list: XTERNAL LIST FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES -------------------------------------------------- The last day of trading will, as previously announced, be February 28, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB