Cadenza Innovation produces its supercell with funding assistance from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The battery technology prevents the problem of "thermal runaway."From pv magazine USA The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has unveiled a 50 kW/250 kWh demonstration system at its offices in White Plains, New York, featuring a cell-isolating technology from Cadenza Innovation, a Connecticut-based startup. The project is demonstrating peak energy demand shaving to reduce the peak electricity load in commercial buildings. The pilot project will also help advance New ...

