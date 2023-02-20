DJ Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Merger - 14/03/2023

Amundi Asset Management (MSRG; MSRU; LESG; MESG) Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Merger - 14/03/2023 20-Feb-2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST

-- Please be informed that Amundi will proceed to one merger operation on March 14th, 2023.

-- LU1861138961 will absorb LU1769088581.

-- Please find below the impact on the existing LSE listings:

-- LU1861138961 (Receiving ETF): MSRG LN and MSRU LN will not be impacted.

-- LU1769088581 (Absorbed ETF): LESG LN and MESG LN will be delisted.

-- Summary table:

Receiving ETFs First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging MSRG GBX LSE No Impact Markets SRI Climate Net Markets SRI LN (already live) LU1861138961 Physical Zero Ambition PAB UCITS filtered PAB 0.25% USD ETF - Acc Index MSRU USD LSE No Impact LN (already live) Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor MSCI EM MSCI EM Select ESG LESG GBP LSE 13/03/2023 ESG Leaders Rating and Trend LN LU1769088581 Synthetic Extra UCITS ETF Leaders Net Return USD 0.25% USD - Acc Index MESG USD LSE 13/03/2023 LN

ISIN: LU1861138961, LU1861138961, LU1769088581, LU1769088581

