Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Merger - 14/03/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Merger - 14/03/2023

Amundi Asset Management (MSRG; MSRU; LESG; MESG) Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Merger - 14/03/2023 20-Feb-2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Please be informed that Amundi will proceed to one merger operation on March 14th, 2023.

-- LU1861138961 will absorb LU1769088581.

-- Please find below the impact on the existing LSE listings:

-- LU1861138961 (Receiving ETF): MSRG LN and MSRU LN will not be impacted.

-- LU1769088581 (Absorbed ETF): LESG LN and MESG LN will be delisted.

-- Summary table: 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                   First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME         Index     TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                   (at Open) 
             Amundi MSCI Emerging   MSCI Emerging      MSRG  GBX   LSE   No Impact 
             Markets SRI Climate Net  Markets SRI       LN            (already live) 
LU1861138961 Physical  Zero Ambition PAB UCITS  filtered PAB  0.25% USD 
             ETF - Acc         Index          MSRU  USD   LSE   No Impact 
                                       LN            (already live) 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                     ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index          TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                    ETF (at Close) 
             Lyxor MSCI EM  MSCI EM Select ESG        LESG  GBP   LSE    13/03/2023 
             ESG Leaders   Rating and Trend         LN 
LU1769088581 Synthetic  Extra UCITS ETF Leaders Net Return USD 0.25% USD 
             - Acc      Index               MESG  USD   LSE    13/03/2023 
                                       LN

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1861138961, LU1861138961, LU1769088581, LU1769088581 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MSRG; MSRU; LESG; MESG 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 224409 
EQS News ID:  1563259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2023 03:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

