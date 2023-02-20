TÜV Rheinland has confirmed that the maximum power of Risen Energy's heterojunction PV module series is 741.4 W.China's Risen Energy has improved the power conversion efficiency of its heterojunction solar module series from 23.65% to 23.89%. Germany's TÜV Rheinland has confirmed the results and noted that the modules have a maximum power rating of 741.456 W. The last time that the panel manufacturer reported an improvement with its module line was in December 2021, when its panel efficiency rose from 23.08% to 23.65% and its maximum power was 721.016 W. "This improvement in efficiency is due ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...