Experts with Rolls-Royce, The LEGO Group, Havas, CBRE, LANXESS, UNHCR, Allianz and more to discuss new workplace paradigms at ISG Future Workplace Summit in London

Experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, say the ongoing shortage of skilled workers requires enterprises to build change-capable organizations that use workplace technology to empower hybrid work and deliver a superior experience.

"An increasingly agile workforce that demands flexible, hybrid work arrangements has led to an unprecedented surplus of job vacancies in many countries," said Iain Fisher, ISG director and host of the ISG Future Workplace Summit, March 20-21, in London. "In this environment, the ability to leverage technology to do more with less and deliver an improved employee experience are key factors in meeting business goals."

ISG and industry experts participating in the event at the Park Plaza Victoria will explore how to design and build an adaptive, change-capable organization, improve employee experience and create a more flexible workplace culture to help enterprises reach their business goals faster, while positively impacting their carbon footprint by moving to a hybrid work model.

The event will also feature time in the ISG Innovation Labs, offering participants the opportunity to sample technologies that are revitalizing today's workforce, including real-world use cases of the metaverse for hybrid work and remote self-help tooling to improve productivity.

"Automation and assisted augmentation of reality help employees work how they want, where they want, and leads to ESG benefits through reduced travel and carbon footprints and bottom-line benefits for both employer and employee," Fisher said. "This is not a passive process. Organizations must create and implement bespoke action plans to boost workplace transformation."

Day one of the event will feature a panel discussion, "Changing Business Models Technology Talent," on the evolution of hybrid work and talent models across industries, with Jess Badley, director of people and resources with the British Society for Rheumatology, and Stuart Evans, people director for talent, leadership, learning and inclusion for Rolls-Royce.

On day two, Jessica Holland, senior manager of culture and organizational development with The LEGO Group will join Ewen MacPherson, group chief people officer of Havas UK; Martina Schiffler, head of projects and architecture, LANXESS Deutschland, and Jane Austin, director of HR at Wave Utilities, for a panel discussion, "The Miracle of Employee Experience in Times of Work from Home, Office and Anywhere."

A panel discussion, "Building Change Capability: Head, Heart and Hands," will feature Adryan Bell, director of workplace strategy and change consulting, CBRE; Sarah Cousins, head of organizational change, British Heart Foundation, and Jacqui McCreadie, director, global workplace experience, Finastra, exploring how they are building change-capable organizations and capturing business benefits.

The use of AI, automation and virtual reality to augment processes and decision making, and power systems of prediction and judgement to reduce manual workload, will be covered by Stefanie Dannemann Purnat, senior digital engagement officer at UNHCR, and Antoine Laroche, head of service delivery for Allianz Services Mauritius.

Throughout the two-day event, ISG advisors will offer expert advice on topics including how global organizations are combining data insights, talent management and virtual and physical environments, building experience into negotiations and contracts, and deploying AI/ML-enabled support capabilities in groundbreaking ways.

The ISG Future Workplace Summit is sponsored by Atos, Unisys and HappySignals. CIOReview is a media sponsor.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

