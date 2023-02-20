Anzeige
Montag, 20.02.2023
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
20.02.2023 | 11:06
Allion Labs, Inc.: Allion Labs Provides Consulting and Certification Services for Smart Home Solutions

TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allion Labs, a leading consultant for Smart Home and IoT Ecosystem, is proud to announce the expansion of its smart home integrated consulting services to include the Matter certification. The company has already successfully supported numerous manufacturers in their smart home certification and validation efforts.

Allion Labs provides the complete consulting and certification services of Smart Home and IoT Ecosystem.

Allion Labs possesses a distinct advantage in supporting clients, as it has extensive experience in partnering with international associations to develop numerous certifications. The company has in-depth knowledge of certification and submission procedures and can provide support throughout the entire process, including facilitating communication between the client and the association. With a close relationship with the associations, Allion Labs can offer valuable insights during debugging and user experience design phases.

Allion offers a comprehensive range of services that cater to the needs of various industries. For manufacturers, services include consultations on compliance membership, test environment setup, basic test formulations, pre-testing, and certification tests. Services are also designed to help buyers make informed decisions, with a focus on user experience interoperability validation services. We also provide consultations in design, debugging, product procurement, user experience, integration, and AI Automation, ensuring that our clients receive the support they need at every stage of the process.

With comprehensive experience and know-how in the IoT market, Allion Labs further encourages manufacturers who aim to impress the end user to conduct interoperability tests, ecosystem simulations, and user scenario validations. Equipped with a broad selection of dedicated labs and an inventory of over 20,000 products, Allion's services ensure products work as designed with optimal performance. The company is also known for its certification and consulting services for a wide range of technologies. These services are available for many smart home products, such as smart assistants, speakers, controllers, appliances, media devices, and lighting products.

With a focus on quality and real-world performance, Allion Labs is well-equipped to assist brands and manufacturers in bringing their smart home and IoT products to market with confidence. For further information on smart home or other validation services, please refer to https://www.allion.com

Service Locations

Europe (Global): service@allion.com
USA: us_service@allionusa-sgs.com
Japan: web-info@allion.co.jp
China: cn_service@allion.com.cn

About Allion Labs, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Allion Labs has accumulated over 30 years of testing experience. Headquartered in Taiwan with branches in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea, Allion can provide services wherever clients are. The company offers professional consulting services in research, design, quality, and production. Services include standard certification and compliance testing, product ecosystem scenario testing, test fixture design, and IIoT solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004773/image_5024656_23509274.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allion-labs-provides-consulting-and-certification-services-for-smart-home-solutions-301749576.html

