Gautam Solar's 10-busbar solar panels feature peak power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W, with front-side conversion efficiencies ranging from 20.11% to 21.27%.From pv magazine India India's Gautam Solar has unveiled its new G2X bifacial module line. The new products are available in peak power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W, with with front side conversion efficiencies between 20.11% and 21.27% under standard temperature conditions. The open-circuit voltage is 48.83-49.48 V, and the short-circuit current is 13.55 A to 13.92 A. The rear side reportedly offers a 10% to 30% additional ...

