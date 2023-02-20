Anzeige
Montag, 20.02.2023
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
WKN: A0X93V ISIN: SE0002478776 Ticker-Symbol: 6YC 
Frankfurt
20.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,700 Euro
+0,045
+6,87 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2023 | 14:34
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Senzime AB (15/23)

With effect from February 21, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 02, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SEZI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019763491              
Order book ID:                   284530
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 21, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Senzime AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SEZI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019763509              
Order book ID:                   284570
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
