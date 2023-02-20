Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Senzime AB (15/23)

With effect from February 21, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 02, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SEZI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019763491 Order book ID: 284530 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 21, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Senzime AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SEZI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019763509 Order book ID: 284570 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB