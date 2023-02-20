The United Kingdom hit 14.3 GW of cumulative solar capacity by the end of last year, according to provisional government data. New solar capacity grew by 4% year on year, with the rooftop PV market accounting for most of the new installations.The United Kingdom installed 555 MW of new PV capacity by the end of December 2022, according to provisional data from the government. The country's cumulative installed capacity hit 14.3 GW across more than 1.2 million installations, up 4% from December 2021. Rooftop installations for microgeneration projects below 4 kW in size accounted for most of the ...

