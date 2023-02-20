BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies Adds Two Medical Industry Veterans to its Board of Directors

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. has added two medical industry veterans as new members of its board of directors: Nicholas Valeriani and Linda Park.

Nicholas Valeriani has decades of executive experience in the medical device industry. He spent 34 years at Johnson & Johnson, where he led several corporate functions and was a member of its executive committee. Key positions included corporate vice president of human resources, worldwide chairman of medical devices & diagnostics, and Vice President in the Office of Strategy and Growth. He currently serves on the board of directors for Edwards Lifesciences, Surgalign, Inc., SPR Therapeutics, and AgNovos Bioscience. Mr. Valeriani also serves on the board of the Gary and Mary West Health Institute, an independent non-profit medical research organization whose mission is to enable seniors to successfully age in place with access to high quality, affordable healthcare and support services. Mr. Valeriani holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from Rutgers University.

Linda Park is a trusted executive and legal professional with a proven track record of supporting and advising public companies. With corporate board and executive experience at billion-dollar corporations such as her current roles working with Edwards Lifesciences in her capacity as Corporate Secretary, Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel, and Board Member of the Edwards Lifesciences Foundation, and prior work with Western Digital Corporation, Linda brings over 20 years of experience advancing organizations' corporate governance and strategic goals. She also has many years of experience advising issuer and investment banking clients on corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, bank financings and capital markets, including initial public offerings. She is also an active partner and thought leader on environmental, social, and corporate governance issues. Linda has an undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a law degree from Duke University School of Law.

"We are so pleased that Nicholas and Linda have joined Clyra's board of directors," said Steve Harrison, President of Clyra Medical Technologies. "Nicholas and Linda both have extensive experience in the medical industry successfully executing on projects to take medical products to market - a monumental task we are currently engaged in. We believe their expertise will be invaluable as Clyra works to execute agreements in licensing, distributing, and marketing its innovative medical products, including its first - BioClynse, a patented, FDA 510(k)-cleared wound irrigation product that is gentle but effective while not generating antimicrobial resistance."

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, commented on the news, "We are so pleased that Clyra now has a clear path ahead of them to commercialize the incredible products they developed based off of BioLargo's patented technology. We know that with experts like Nicholas Valeriani and Linda Park providing key guidance, Clyra's future is extremely bright."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

