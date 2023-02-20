The Eurasian Development Bank is the first multilateral development bank in its region of operations to join the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) as a supporting institution. According to UNEP FI's official notice, this status is valid starting February 2023.

UNEP FI is a partnership between UNEP and the global financial sector with the core mission of integrating sustainability in the value chain and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The EDB's participation in the financial community established by the United Nations reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development and responsible finance, as well as international environmental and social standards.

As a supporting institution, the EDB will participate in UNEP FI events and research and have access to its practical recommendations and tools. This will make it possible for the Bank to share knowledge on sustainable finance with its clients and partners in the member countries.

"This partnership will enhance sustainability-related practical solutions, facilitate the implementation of UNEP FI principles and frameworks among the financial institutions of our member countries, and thus achieve stronger alignment of their economies with the sustainability agenda. Signing this agreement is an important step towards responsible finance and is in line with our strategic goals of caring for society and protecting the environment," said Conrad Albrecht, Managing Director of the EDB Directorate for Sustainability.

Additional Information:

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution promoting integration and development in its member countries. For 17 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and broaden economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries The EDB's charter capital totals US $7 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. The Bank's operations are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

