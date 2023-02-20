Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - ServiceSeeking, the leading online platform connecting customers with local service providers, has announced that its website has facilitated the comparison of over 2 million quotes for house cleaning services. This achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to helping customers find the best house cleaners for their needs.

ServiceSeeking Announces 2 Million House Cleaning Quotes Compared on Its Website

ServiceSeeking's online platform has revolutionised the way people find and compare quotes for services. The website is user-friendly, and the process of requesting and comparing quotes is simple and efficient. With the ability to compare over 2 million quotes for house cleaning services, customers are now able to find the best service providers in their area, with just a few clicks.

More than Just a Tradie Comparison Website

ServiceSeeking is more than just a tradesman comparison website. The platform's commitment to providing customers with high-quality services has made it a trusted source for finding service providers across a range of professional service categories outside building, construction and household trades. The company's review system is a tried and tested method to keep all service providers accountable.

The platform's dedication to customer satisfaction is also evident in its customer support services. The company's support team is available to assist customers with any questions or concerns they may have. ServiceSeeking's commitment to providing a hassle-free experience for its users is a top priority, and it has led to its success in the industry.

Future of ServiceSeeking

ServiceSeeking's success is set to continue as the company expands its services and improves its platform. The company has plans to expand its services to other categories and is continuously working to enhance the user experience. With over 2 million quotes for house cleaning services compared on its website, ServiceSeeking is committed to helping customers find the cleaners, no matter their budget or size of job.

For more information about ServiceSeeking and its services, please visit the company's website at https://www.serviceseeking.com.au/cleaners.

