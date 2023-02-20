Highly sensitive ddPCR analytical tool helps identify rapidly increasing SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern, XBB.1.5, in wastewater samples domestically and internationally, expanding the comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 wastewater monitoring platform of the Eurofins network

Eurofins Environment Testing Northern California: Wastewater (EWW) and Eurofins Pandemic Prevention Services (EPPS) today launched a droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) assay for the quantitative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern (VoC) XBB.1.5 in wastewater.

The XBB.1.5 VoC is differentiated from other SARS-CoV-2 variants currently circulating through identification of a single point mutation. This development furthers the strategic initiative of Eurofins (Paris:ERF) companies to continually monitor novel VoCs showing significant incidence within the U.S. and respond to the rapidly changing landscape of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Variant XBB.1.5 currently comprises >74% of U.S. SARS-CoV-2 variant distribution and has seen a minimum 10% weekly increase in national prevalence since January 2023. The Eastern U.S. currently has a notably high presence of XBB.1.5, specifically in HHS Region 1 (93%), Region 2 (95%), and Region 3 (85%). The World Health Organization has stated that, along with BQ.1 variants, XBB variants are the most antibody-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants to date, but do not carry any mutation known to be associated with a potential change in severity.

Empowering community leaders and stakeholders to make evidence-based decisions is central to the Eurofins wastewater surveillance offering accomplished through robust scientific techniques, complete project development/support, and access to teams of established industry experts in wastewater epidemiology.

Governments, public institutions, and businesses have leveraged wastewater monitoring to protect the populations they serve, Eurofins companies offer technical expertise and support to ensure their strategies and mitigation efforts remain effective.

Key Features

Adaptable, scalable wastewater monitoring platform for total SARS-CoV-2 and currently circulating VoCs.

Project development and ongoing professional support from the global Eurofins network of wastewater monitoring experts.

ddPCR platform provides analytical sensitivity unobtainable through other biological monitoring methods.

72-hour data turnaround time provides a near real-time source of community health information.

Immediate availability of EPPS' ddPCR wastewater monitoring platform and project design services.

