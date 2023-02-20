87% of Xylem Employees Supported Critical Challenges including Water Relief for Ukraine and Disaster Response in South Africa

Global water technology leader, Xylem (NYSE: XYL), reports that 87% of employees volunteered time in 2022, combining their efforts with volunteers from Xylem's customers and partners around the world. The employee volunteers dedicated 157,000 hours during the year, an increase of 39% from 2021.

More than 15,600 employees participated in Xylem's corporate social responsibility program, Xylem Watermark, in 2022, supporting a range of initiatives such as educating the next generation about critical water challenges, expanding access to safe water and sanitation, and supporting communities in crisis.

"Xylem Watermark is fundamental to our mission to solve the world's biggest water challenges," said Austin Alexander, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Impact at Xylem. "Our employees and partners showed remarkable commitment to solving short- and long-term water challenges in 2022, with 160 offices having 100% employee participation. We are proud of our teams and partners, who have already begun 2023 by volunteering in response to community needs, everywhere, including support for relief efforts and provision of fresh water to earthquake-affected regions of Turkey."

"In 2022, our partnership with Xylem delivered clean water and sanitation to more than 2 million people affected by poverty or disaster," said Rose Hogan, Interim Technical Unit Vice President at Americares. "Through the continued commitment of the Xylem team, we've provided water, sanitation, and hygiene education in India and Bangladesh, including infrastructure improvements and critical repairs in 27 health centers and six schools. We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved together in 2022."

Employee's volunteer efforts also contribute to Xylem's 2025 Sustainability Goals, which include: providing access to clean water and sanitation for at least 20 million people; providing water and WASH (Water and Sanitation Hygiene) education for 15 million people; and giving 1% of profits and 1% of employee time to water-related causes and education.

In 2022, Xylem Watermark projects included:

To support relief efforts in Ukraine, Xylem employees raised funds, hosted refugee families, collected supplies, donated equipment, and deployed emergency water treatment systems that serve 128,000 people.

Xylem's Humanitarian Disaster Response Team provided emergency water treatment systems in Ukraine, South Africa, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Employees raised water scarcity awareness and reduced water pollution through the global "Take Steps to Solve Water" campaign, featuring Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Partnering with NGO organizations including Americares, Engineers Without Borders, and Planet Water Foundation, Xylem Watermark supported the expansion of safe water and sanitation access to schools, hospitals, and communities, reaching 2.4 million people.

Xylem Ignite continued to inspire future water leaders, with more than 1,200 students participating in the second annual Global Student Innovation Challenge and the Re-New Our World Challenge in the Middle East.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.5 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, the Company's corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable.

