Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Fordia Powered by Epiroc is excited to be unveiling the DiscovOre Prime, a new coring system which is safer, faster, and lighter. This new product will be launched at the 2023 edition of the PDAC, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining conference, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 5th - 8th.

Following the 2018 launch of the DiscovOre head assembly and Arrow 3S overshot, Fordia Powered by Epiroc and Major Drilling collaborated to improve the system and bring more focus on the fluid dynamics in the design. The result of that collaboration is that the DiscovOre Prime is the safest and fastest coring system in the market. A faster head means a driller can be more productive and drill more meters.

"We're really excited about the global release of the DiscovOre Prime, a great product with built-in safety features that automatically engage and do not require additional manual steps," said Luca Arnaldi, Global Product Line Manager for Coring Consumables at Fordia Powered by Epiroc. "We are looking forward to introducing the Prime to the drilling community at PDAC. It's a premium product that features an excellent return on investment. Payback can be achieved within a few days," he added.

In maintaining a focus on safety and productivity, the company is also taking advantage of the convention to launch the T2S drill rods. They feature a tough, double start thread profile with a connection that is easier to find and start. This is a great feature when using a rod handler which increases productivity but reduces potential injuries and pinch points as well. Finally, the company will introduce the Pro 25+ water swivel, the latest and most robust addition to their line of underground water swivels. This swivel has an impressive capacity for its lightweight, can accommodate different size fittings and has sealed parts for extra protection.

About Fordia Powered by Epiroc

A proud member of the Epiroc family since 2019, Fordia works with its customers in the mineral exploration industry, to provide high-quality drilling solutions that include diamond tools, drilling equipment, accessories and services. These solutions are designed to increase productivity, lower costs and make life easier for the drilling community. Learn more about Fordia at www.fordia.com.

About Epiroc

Epiroc is a vital part of a sustainable society and a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of SEK 40 billion in 2021, and has more than 15 500 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

