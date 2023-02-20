Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2022



20.02.2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2022 Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Stock exchange release - Annual financial report

20 February 2023 at 16.00 EET Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on nordea.com. Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release. The Annual Report now published covers the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc in Finland. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp. The financial statements of Nordea Bank Abp comprise the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and give the best overview of the Group. Summary of the year 2022 • The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 108.9m • Net interest income totalled EUR 269.2m • Total operating income was EUR 284.1m • Total operating expenses were EUR 154.9m, of which 93% for intra-group services. • Net loan losses totalled EUR 20.3m. • Loans to the public amounted to EUR 32,061.7m • Debt securities in issue amounted to EUR 21,305.1m • The combined size of the cover pools was EUR 24,284.5m and overcollateralization 12.4%. Summary of the key figures 2022 2021 Change % Net interest income, EURm 269.2 262.6 3 Total operating income, EURm 284.1 276.2 3 Total operating expenses, EURm -154.9 -147.9 5 Profit before loan losses, EURm 129.2 128.3 1 Net loan losses, EURm -20.3 -40.2 -50 Operating profit, EURm 108.9 88.1 24 Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps 6.3 13.0 -52 Return on equity, % 5.7 5.7 0 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 40.1 31.3 28 Total capital ratio, % 40.6 31.9 27 Number of employees (full time equivalents) 14 13 8 Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's half-year report will be published 17 July 2023. Helsinki, 20 February 2023

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors For further information: Jussi Pajala, Chief Executive Officer, + 358 40 545 3859

Heikki Jousi, Chief Financial Officer, + 358 40 516 2971 Attachments:

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Annual Report 2022

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4763Q_1-2023-2-20.pdf Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Corporate Governance Report 2022

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4763Q_3-2023-2-20.pdf Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Alternative Performance Measures 2022

