Montag, 20.02.2023

WKN: A2AFPB ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67 
Frankfurt
20.02.23
08:03 Uhr
1,630 Euro
+0,010
+0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.02.2023 | 16:46
Metro Bank plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 20-Feb-2023 / 15:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ6STL67

Issuer Name

METRO BANK PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Caius Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Feb-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Feb-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights  % of voting rights through  Total of both in % Total number of 
               attached to shares  financial instruments (total (8.A + 8.B)     voting rights held 
.              (total of 8.A)    of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                 in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was 0.000000       6.050000           6.050000      10432575 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous     0.000000       5.050000           5.050000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
(if possible)          (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date       Exercise/conversion period      Physical or cash      Number of voting rights  % of voting rights 
                                                  settlement 
 
 
 
                  28/12/2023                           Cash            10432575          6.050000 
Contract for Difference 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B2                                                         10432575          6.050000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through   Total of both if it equals 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals financial instruments if it   or is higher than the 
                                    or is higher than the      equals or is higher than the  notifiable threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
                                    0.000000            5.050000            5.050000% 
Antonio Batista           Caius Capital LLP 
 
 
                                    0.000000            6.050000            6.050000% 
Antonio Batista           Caius Capital LLP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Feb-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BZ6STL67 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  224514 
EQS News ID:  1564221 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2023 10:16 ET (15:16 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
