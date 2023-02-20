Metro Bank plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 20-Feb-2023 / 15:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ6STL67

Issuer Name

METRO BANK PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Caius Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Feb-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Feb-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both in % Total number of attached to shares financial instruments (total (8.A + 8.B) voting rights held . (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.000000 6.050000 6.050000 10432575 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights (if possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash Number of voting rights % of voting rights settlement 28/12/2023 Cash 10432575 6.050000 Contract for Difference Sub Total 8.B2 10432575 6.050000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through Total of both if it equals Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals financial instruments if it or is higher than the or is higher than the equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold notifiable threshold 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000% Antonio Batista Caius Capital LLP 0.000000 6.050000 6.050000% Antonio Batista Caius Capital LLP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Feb-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67 Category Code: HOL TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 224514 EQS News ID: 1564221 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2023 10:16 ET (15:16 GMT)