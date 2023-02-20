Metro Bank plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company
Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 20-Feb-2023 / 15:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BZ6STL67
Issuer Name
METRO BANK PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Caius Capital LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Feb-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Feb-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both in % Total number of attached to shares financial instruments (total (8.A + 8.B) voting rights held . (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.000000 6.050000 6.050000 10432575 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000 notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights (if possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash Number of voting rights % of voting rights settlement 28/12/2023 Cash 10432575 6.050000 Contract for Difference Sub Total 8.B2 10432575 6.050000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights through Total of both if it equals Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals financial instruments if it or is higher than the or is higher than the equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold notifiable threshold 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000% Antonio Batista Caius Capital LLP 0.000000 6.050000 6.050000% Antonio Batista Caius Capital LLP
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
20-Feb-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
