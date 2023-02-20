NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika - Fjarskiptainnviðir hs. - Bonds (KFI 21 1) admitted to trading on December 9, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika - Fjarskiptainnviðir hs. 2 Org. no: 570521-9930 3 LEI 2549006EIN12KBWEGI84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KFI 21 1 5 ISIN code IS0000033678 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer KVIKA - FJARSKI/3.05 BD 2029 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued 5.433.861.650 amount 10 Total amount - previously issued 11 Amount issued 5.433.861.650 at this time 12 Denomination in ISK 1,0 CSD 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Other type 15 Amortization Please refer to prospectus type, if other ------------------------------------------------------------ 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if - other ------------------------------------------------------------ 18 Issue date December 13, 2021 19 First ordinary June 13, 2022 installment date 20 Total number of 16 installments 21 Installment 2 frequency 22 Maturity date December 13, 2029 23 Interest rate 3,05% 24 Floating Annað interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating Fastir vextir, verðtryggðir interest rate, if other ------------------------------------------------------------ 26 Premium - 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound - , if other ------------------------------------------------------------ 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count - convention, if other ------------------------------------------------------------ 31 Interest from December 13, 2021 date 32 First ordinary June 13, 2022 coupon date 33 Coupon 2 (13. june and 13. december each year) frequency 34 Total number of 16 coupon payments 35 If irregular Interest and instalments of the bond are calculated on a 30 cash flow, year annuity repayment profile and are paid as of the then how first instalment due date . At the maturity date of the bond, the remaining principal, interest and indexation are paid. If an instalment due date is on a date which is a non-banking day, the instalment due date shall be on the next following banking day. For the purpose of this document a bank day shall be when banks are open in Iceland. 36 Dirty price / Clean price clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date No is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI ------------------------------------------------------------ 41 Daily index or Daily Index monthly index 42 Daily index or - monthly index, if other ------------------------------------------------------------ 43 Base index 511,92 value 44 Index base date December 13, 2021 Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating Nei (rating agency, date) ------------------------------------------------------------ 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at Yes CSD 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of November 7, 2022 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of December 8, 2022 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of December 9, 2022 admission to trading 55 Order book ID KFI_21_1 56 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS name 59 Static No volatility guards 60 Dynamic No volatility guards 61 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond