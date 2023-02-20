Anzeige
Montag, 20.02.2023
WKN: A2JHL8 ISIN: IS0000020469 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2023 | 17:46
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika - Fjarskiptainnviðir hs. - Bonds (KFI 21 1) admitted to trading on December 9, 2022

Issuer                                   
   Information                                
1  Issuer:     Kvika - Fjarskiptainnviðir hs.               
2  Org. no:     570521-9930                        
3  LEI       2549006EIN12KBWEGI84                    
                                        
  Issue                                    
   Information                                
4  Symbol (Ticker) KFI 21 1                          
5  ISIN code    IS0000033678                        
6  CFI code     DBFUGR                           
7  FISN númer    KVIKA - FJARSKI/3.05 BD 2029                
8  Bonds/bills:   Bond                            
9  Total issued   5.433.861.650                       
   amount                                   
10 Total amount   -                             
   previously                                 
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued  5.433.861.650                       
   at this time                                
12 Denomination in ISK 1,0                          
   CSD                                    
13 Listed on    Yes                            
   Nasdaq Stock                                
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization -                               
   Cash Flow                                 
14 Amortization   Other                           
   type                                    
15 Amortization   Please refer to prospectus                 
   type, if other                               
          ------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency     ISK                            
17 Currency, if   -                             
   other                                   
          ------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date    December 13, 2021                     
19 First ordinary  June 13, 2022                       
   installment                                
   date                                    
20 Total number of 16                             
   installments                                
21 Installment   2                             
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity date  December 13, 2029                     
23 Interest rate  3,05%                           
24 Floating     Annað                           
   interest rate,                               
   if applicable                               
25 Floating     Fastir vextir, verðtryggðir                
   interest rate,                               
   if other                                  
          ------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium     -                             
27 Simple/compound Simple Interest                      
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound -                             
  , if other                                 
          ------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count    30E/360                          
   convention                                 
30 Day count    -                             
   convention, if                               
   other                                   
          ------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from  December 13, 2021                     
   date                                    
32 First ordinary  June 13, 2022                       
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon      2 (13. june and 13. december each year)          
   frequency                                 
34 Total number of 16                             
   coupon                                   
   payments                                  
35 If irregular   Interest and instalments of the bond are calculated on a 30
   cash flow,    year annuity repayment profile and are paid as of the   
   then how     first instalment due date . At the maturity date of the  
           bond, the remaining principal, interest and indexation are
           paid. If an instalment due date is on a date which is a  
           non-banking day, the instalment due date shall be on the 
           next following banking day. For the purpose of this    
           document a bank day shall be when banks are open in    
           Iceland.                         
36 Dirty price /  Clean price                        
   clean price                                
37 Clean price                                 
   quote                                   
38 If payment date No                             
   is a bank                                 
   holiday, does                               
   payment                                  
   include                                  
   accrued                                  
   interest for                                
   days missing                                
   until next                                 
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed     Yes                            
40 Name of index  CPI                            
          ------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or  Daily Index                        
   monthly index                               
42 Daily index or  -                             
   monthly index,                               
   if other                                  
          ------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index    511,92                           
   value                                   
44 Index base date December 13, 2021                     
                                        
  Other                                    
   Information                                
45 Call option   Yes                            
46 Put option    No                             
47 Convertible   No                             
48 Credit rating  Nei                            
   (rating                                  
   agency, date)                               
          ------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional                                 
   information                                
                                        
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
50 Registered at  Yes                            
   CSD                                    
51 Securities    Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                  
   depository                                 
52 Date of     November 7, 2022                      
   Application                                
   for Admission                               
   to Trading                                 
53 Date of     December 8, 2022                      
   Approval of                                
   Application                                
   for Admission                               
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of     December 9, 2022                      
   admission to                                
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID  KFI_21_1                          
56 Instrument    Corporate Bonds                      
   subtype                                  
57 Market      Iceland Cash Bond Trading                 
58 List population ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS                    
   name                                    
59 Static      No                             
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic     No                             
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR      BOND - Bonds                        
   identifier                                 
62 Bond type    CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
