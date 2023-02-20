Aggreko, a UK-based mobile power and cooling solutions supplier, has released a new line of 30 kVA and 60 kVA battery storage modules. The fully integrated systems are developed for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.Aggreko has unveiled the latest additions to its battery energy storage offering - modular and mobile 30 kVA (65 kWh) and 60 kVA (120 kWh) solutions. It says charging can be completed in as little as three hours, and the containerized nature of the batteries means they are delivered as fully integrated systems with inverters, HVAC, fire protection, and auxiliary ...

