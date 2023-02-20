Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/15/2023
FR0010307819
103 000
89,4825
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/16/2023
FR0010307819
103 000
89,9872
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/17/2023
FR0010307819
103 000
89,2376
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
309 000
89,5691
