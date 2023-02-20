Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 13 to February 17, 2023:

Transaction

Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 13/02/2023 297,121 59.386015 17,644,832.16 XPAR 13/02/2023 110,000 59.338198 6,527,201.78 CEUX 13/02/2023 15,000 59.308536 889,628.04 TQEX 13/02/2023 10,000 59.370398 593,703.98 AQEU 14/02/2023 289,022 60.096429 17,369,190.10 XPAR 14/02/2023 110,000 60.088648 6,609,751.28 CEUX 14/02/2023 15,000 60.086308 901,294.62 TQEX 14/02/2023 10,000 60.102581 601,025.81 AQEU 15/02/2023 292,164 59.985100 17,525,486.76 XPAR 15/02/2023 110,000 59.972387 6,596,962.57 CEUX 15/02/2023 15,000 59.974919 899,623.79 TQEX 15/02/2023 10,000 59.973219 599,732.19 AQEU 16/02/2023 292,627 59.914185 17,532,508.21 XPAR 16/02/2023 110,000 59.922263 6,591,448.93 CEUX 16/02/2023 15,000 59.907077 898,606.16 TQEX 16/02/2023 10,000 59.919478 599,194.78 AQEU 17/02/2023 302,193 59.009280 17,832,191.35 XPAR 17/02/2023 110,000 59.042588 6,494,684.68 CEUX 17/02/2023 15,000 59.034440 885,516.60 TQEX 17/02/2023 10,000 59.024037 590,240.37 AQEU Total 2,148,127 59.671902 128,182,824.16

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005207/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com