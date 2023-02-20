Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 13 to February 17, 2023:
Transaction
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
13/02/2023
297,121
59.386015
17,644,832.16
XPAR
13/02/2023
110,000
59.338198
6,527,201.78
CEUX
13/02/2023
15,000
59.308536
889,628.04
TQEX
13/02/2023
10,000
59.370398
593,703.98
AQEU
14/02/2023
289,022
60.096429
17,369,190.10
XPAR
14/02/2023
110,000
60.088648
6,609,751.28
CEUX
14/02/2023
15,000
60.086308
901,294.62
TQEX
14/02/2023
10,000
60.102581
601,025.81
AQEU
15/02/2023
292,164
59.985100
17,525,486.76
XPAR
15/02/2023
110,000
59.972387
6,596,962.57
CEUX
15/02/2023
15,000
59.974919
899,623.79
TQEX
15/02/2023
10,000
59.973219
599,732.19
AQEU
16/02/2023
292,627
59.914185
17,532,508.21
XPAR
16/02/2023
110,000
59.922263
6,591,448.93
CEUX
16/02/2023
15,000
59.907077
898,606.16
TQEX
16/02/2023
10,000
59.919478
599,194.78
AQEU
17/02/2023
302,193
59.009280
17,832,191.35
XPAR
17/02/2023
110,000
59.042588
6,494,684.68
CEUX
17/02/2023
15,000
59.034440
885,516.60
TQEX
17/02/2023
10,000
59.024037
590,240.37
AQEU
Total
2,148,127
59.671902
128,182,824.16
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
