Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855178 ISIN: US4943681035 Ticker-Symbol: KMY 
Tradegate
20.02.23
18:13 Uhr
119,12 Euro
+0,28
+0,24 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,98119,8019:00
119,12119,8819:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2023 | 18:38
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Cares for Communities Impacted by Recent Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / In response to the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Kimberly-Clark is donating essential health and hygiene products to support active relief efforts across the region, including the company's Kotex®, Huggies®, Kleenex®, and Kimberly-Clark Professional products, which it's working to distribute as quickly as possible.

The company is coordinating the urgent delivery of products from its manufacturing facilities around the globe, including 2 million Huggies® diapers and 100,000 packs of Kleenex® wipes. Kimberly-Clark has already sent 1 million Kotex® menstrual pads via local charities, as well as Kimberly-Clark Professional gloves, coveralls and sterile masks.

In addition, the company established an employee giving program, and the Kimberly-Clark Foundation will match all donations. By supporting the communities where its employees live and work, Kimberly-Clark is delivering on its purpose to provide Better Care for a Better World.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Monday, February 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739991/Kimberly-Clark-Cares-for-Communities-Impacted-by-Recent-Earthquakes-in-Turkey-and-Syria

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.