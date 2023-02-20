Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Philadelphia-based education management and consulting firm, LearnED Potential, announces its partnership with Saint Joseph's University. LearnED Potential provides equity-focused consulting and education services to diverse communities in collaboration with schools, nonprofits, communities, and government agencies. The firm also offers courses to adults, teachers as well as school leaders on education programming with a particular focus on special education. Through its wide range of educational management programs and extensive partnerships with educational institutions and public organizations, LearnED Potential takes a holistic approach with the aim of ensuring an equitable and inclusive education system for everyone irrespective of their differences. The new partnership with Saint Joseph's University is aimed at advancing its mission.

LearnED Potential collaborates with potential partners through its foundation known as The Diverse Learner Foundation. Through this foundation, the firm focuses on equity grants. This approach enables underprivileged students to access services such as tutoring, social-emotional learning programs, and STEAM programs. Through these grants, such students are able to get financial support for their schooling and courses provided through LearnED Potential's learning centers. In addition, the firm also provides implementation support for tutoring and social-emotional learning programs. LearnED Potential provides its services both locally and internationally with the help of its professional mentors and tutors. The partnership with Saint Joseph's University focuses on teacher apprenticeship programs for aspiring teachers, aiming to fit the need within the classroom for qualified teachers. This creates a pipeline for diverse professionals to become educators, while giving the necessary support for those individuals to flourish within education.

In order to ensure that everyone is served equitably, LearnED potential takes the holistic approach, this allows the personalized needs of all students to be met, one-size fits all does not work within education and the holistic approach aids in fixing this problem. Students are no longer limited to learning the same way as the rest of the class and can self-direct their own learning goals based on individual needs. Since the services are provided to diverse learners, LearnED Potential takes extra effort to ensure equity and inclusion while respecting diversity. In order to ensure everyone is served equally, the firm caters to the unique requirement of individual students acknowledging their unique learning styles. The programs, resources, and tutorials are tailored so that everyone is provided with a personalized learning experience academically, socially, and emotionally.

LearnED Potential also collaborates with another prestigious organization named Tanzania Youth Espouse for Gender and Development (TYEGD). This partnership intends to launch a digital learning hub for students in Tanzania. The organization strives to provide computers and technological support to community centers and schools in Tanzania. LearnED Potential assists them in developing a holistic curriculum for the schools and learning centers. The curriculum will be developed with a special focus on academic, social, emotional learning, and STEAM. The academic program implements highly effective tutoring programs, social emotional learning, and STEAM programs that incorporate environmental sciences, entrepreneurial opportunities, and sustainability. In addition, the firm also committed to bringing in tutors, peer volunteers, and peer tutors to support the mission implementation.

As part of their extensive collaboration with educational institutes like communities, schools, and universities, LearnED Potential also provides a wide range of services. Those services include resource management, consulting, teacher apprentice programs, supporting parents with skills and resources that they need to support their children, training, and resources for teachers that they need to support students with diverse needs, and more. The firm has such partnerships and programs across the United States including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and are constantly looking out for new partnerships.

"We are looking for potential partnerships with entities, institutions, and organizations who are committed to making a positive impact on diverse communities through education and empowerment. Our goal is to democratize access to education for everyone across the world irrespective of their racial and cultural differences. We are committed to ensuring an equitable and inclusive learning experience through meaningful collaborations with like-minded entities," says Gabriela Timothy, Founder, and CEO of LearnED Potential.

LearnED Potential is an Education Consulting firm for diverse learners. The firm is headquartered in Philadelphia and was founded in 2017 as a Learning Specialist Firm by Gabriela Timothy. LearnED Potential supports school districts, non-profits, government agencies, and multicultural communities by implementing equitable systems for Diverse Learners. Gabriela has over a decade of experience in the education field as a Special Education Teacher, School Administrator, Education Consultant, Education Program Director, and Charter School Authorizer for the School District of Philadelphia. She is a certified educator with a dual master's degree in Elementary Education and Special Education, and a 2023 Doctoral Candidate at St. Joseph's University. Her concentration is Universal Design for Learning, Education Equity, and Multi-Tiered Support Systems for Diverse Learners.

Name: Gabriela Timothy

Email: Info@learnedpotential.com

