Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):
Period from February 13 to 17, 2023
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
ISIN
Intermediary Name
Identify Code of the Intermediary
Currency
Publicis Groupe SA
2138004KW8BV57III342
FR0000130577
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
CGET
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Name of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total number of shares purchased
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
Gross Consideration
Venue
Publicis Groupe SA
13/02/2023
FR0000130577
85,000
74.1167
6,299,919.50
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
13/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
13/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
14/02/2023
FR0000130577
53,120
75.0188
3,984,998.66
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
14/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
14/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
15/02/2023
FR0000130577
52,758
75.5054
3,983,513.89
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
15/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
15/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
16/02/2023
FR0000130577
63,700
75.7359
4,824,376.83
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
16/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
16/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
17/02/2023
FR0000130577
63,750
75.3669
4,804,639.88
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
17/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
17/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Rounded to four decimal places
Sum:
318,328.00
75.0718
23,897,448.75
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
About Publicis Groupe The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 97,000 professionals.
Contacts Publicis Groupe
Amy Hadfield
Corporate Communications
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 75
amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Alessandra Girolami
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88
alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com
Lionel Benchimol
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 27
lionel.benchimol@publicisgroupe.com
Lorène Fleury
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 57 24
lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com