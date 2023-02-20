Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):

Period from February 13 to 17, 2023

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG CGET EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue Publicis Groupe SA 13/02/2023 FR0000130577 85,000 74.1167 6,299,919.50 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 13/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 13/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 14/02/2023 FR0000130577 53,120 75.0188 3,984,998.66 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 14/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 14/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 15/02/2023 FR0000130577 52,758 75.5054 3,983,513.89 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 15/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 15/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 16/02/2023 FR0000130577 63,700 75.7359 4,824,376.83 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 16/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 16/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 17/02/2023 FR0000130577 63,750 75.3669 4,804,639.88 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 17/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 17/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 318,328.00 75.0718 23,897,448.75

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 97,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.comTwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005259/en/

Contacts:

Contacts Publicis Groupe



Amy Hadfield

Corporate Communications

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 75

amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com



Alessandra Girolami

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com



Lionel Benchimol

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 27

lionel.benchimol@publicisgroupe.com



Lorène Fleury

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 57 24

lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com