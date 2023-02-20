Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894983 ISIN: HK0992009065 Ticker-Symbol: LHL 
Tradegate
20.02.23
20:52 Uhr
0,835 Euro
+0,031
+3,91 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8370,84021:22
0,8350,84020:53
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2023 | 20:50
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo Recognized as Leader in Climate Change and Water Security by CDP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Lenovo

Lenovo, Monday, February 20, 2023, Press release picture

Lenovo has?been recognized for leadership?in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit CDP, securing recognition at the leadership level for its efforts to combat climate change and increase water security through business management and processes.

As a leader, Lenovo received an 'A-' ranking from CDP in both climate change and water security areas of assessment and met or exceeded all industry benchmarks across areas of measurement. Lenovo earned the highest 'A' rankings across both assessments in governance, risk management processes, and value chain engagement.

More than 15,000 companies disclosed their environmental data through CDP in 2022, making CDP the largest environmental database in the world. More information about CDP, its scoring and methodology can be found here.

Learn more about Lenovo's sustainability efforts in its latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740023/Lenovo-Recognized-as-Leader-in-Climate-Change-and-Water-Security-by-CDP

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.