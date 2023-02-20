Lenovo Recognized as Leader in Climate Change and Water Security by CDP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Lenovo



Lenovo has?been recognized for leadership?in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit CDP, securing recognition at the leadership level for its efforts to combat climate change and increase water security through business management and processes.

As a leader, Lenovo received an 'A-' ranking from CDP in both climate change and water security areas of assessment and met or exceeded all industry benchmarks across areas of measurement. Lenovo earned the highest 'A' rankings across both assessments in governance, risk management processes, and value chain engagement.

More than 15,000 companies disclosed their environmental data through CDP in 2022, making CDP the largest environmental database in the world. More information about CDP, its scoring and methodology can be found here.

Learn more about Lenovo's sustainability efforts in its latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

