MedMira, Inc.: MedMira Enters into Partnership with Maternova for USA and Latin America

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) announces the singing of a multinational distribution agreement with ?Maternova, Inc. , Rhode Island, USA. ?Maternova is a US-based distribution company specialising in maternal and infant health through innovative, accessible solutions.Under the agreement, Maternova will have exclusive distribution rights across Latin America and non-exclusive rights in the United States for MedMira's Reveal®, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands that are aimed at reducing HIV, hepatitis, syphilis and other infectious and sexually transmitted diseases.

"Sexually transmitted infections are a growing threat to maternal and infant health. MedMira's Rapid Vertical Flow® platform provides tests with immediate results that are highly sensitive and specific, all the qualities needed by clinicians," stated Meg Wirth, Founder and Chief of Strategy at Maternova. "These tests will be an invaluable resource in a broad range of healthcare settings and a timely addition to Maternova's targeted distribution channels in Latin America and the United States."

The new partnership increases Maternova's product lines by offering additional unique, quality products, including the Multiplo TP/HIV rapid test that delivers 100% sensitivity in identifying co-infections and is helping to reduce mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of syphilis and HIV. In addition, the Reveal G4 HIV rapid test provides the highest sensitivity and specificity as outlined in recent studies conducted by the CDC. All products are exclusively produced in Canada in an FDA- and MDSAP-certified manufacturing facility and conform to all required standards.

"MedMira has developed a number of highly valuable and essential rapid tests to provide immediate quality answers in any setting. Our core focus is the development and manufacturing of our technologies and products, and we are delighted to partner with Maternova to access new markets and new customers. Maternova's commercialization expertise and extensive network in Latin America and the United States offer a highly valued next step in our mutual growth," said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira.

Action on Disaster Relief 2023 Meeting

Maternova is a sponsor of the Action on Disaster Relief (ADR2023) event being held in Panama City, Panama from February 22-23. MedMira's products will be available to review at Maternova's exhibit booth 5. Maternova CEO Prakash Veenam will also chair theRegional International Support & Coordination panel on February 23 at 10:50 a.m. EST. He will discuss how international organizations can pool their resources to reduce mortality rates caused by natural disasters, including timely medical support, humanitarian disaster relief operations, and coordinating strategic relief activities.

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow Technology® diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, syphilis, hepatitis and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19®, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit www.medmira.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Maternova

Maternova is a health solutions company and the leading global marketplace for lifesaving, evidence-based medical innovations in maternal, newborn and reproductive health. Founded in 2009, Maternova launched the first-of-its-kind e-commerce marketplace for distributors, governments and humanitarian organizations to research, source and fulfill orders of trusted and rigorously tested medical devices, diagnostics and nutritional products that enhance care. Since 2015, Maternova has impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million mothers and babies around the world. Learn more about Maternova and its mission at www.maternova.net .

