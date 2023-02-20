MZR Inc.: Mizar announces its Much-Requested Token Generation Event (TGE)

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023(MZR Inc) is excited to announce its upcoming Token Generation Event, on 9th March 2023.





Since the open Beta release, Mizar has been striving to bring a token to make crypto trading easier for everyone. Having completed all major milestones in their project roadmap, the team is now moving towards the next step - rolling out an unprecedented, subscription-free social trading platform.

Cino Gerard, COO, is confident about the team's capabilities and sees a bright future.

"What I love about Mizar is the community. We have been diligently building this product together with many of our users who helped us craft the roadmap, refine the product, and deliver something that people use, every day. That's what brought us more than ten thousand users a few months after releasing the open Beta."

Francesco Ciuci, CEO, is excited to announce the upcoming event.

"Our goal is to make Mizar the most powerful social trading platform, providing an amazing set of tools for traders to manage their assets and enabling them to share their trading strategies with the Mizar community. The TGE is an important milestone for all of us and our users are waiting for this for a couple of months now!"

Talking about the MZR Token, he added:

"The MZR Token provides various benefits to both users and investors, such as fees reduction up to 95% and strong token economics, enabling users to generate passive income and contribute to the platform's progress and expansion."

Mizar is approaching the conclusion of its CeFi Roadmap Phase, which focuses on developing all trading services on Centralized Exchanges like Binance. After completion, Mizar will enter its DeFi Phase, expanding its services to Decentralized Exchanges, and adding analytics and Machine Learning to support traders to make well-informed decisions.



About Mizar

With over 10,000 users trading millions in volume daily, Mizar is the choice for those who demand the best when trading crypto. Say goodbye to FOMO and missed opportunities, and embrace hands-free trading on your favorite CEX and DEX with advanced bots and smart tools. Share your bots with others on the best social trading platform in the crypto world and earn a passive income.

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2896a32c-4e7f-415f-b7f0-cdc0c5b7d4ff