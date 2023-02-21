Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Visit Kazakhstan at Booth #7009 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has the 6th largest reserves of natural resources in the world and the 10th largest total mineral production globally (excluding oil and gas). The country has 12% of the world's uranium resources. The Government of Kazakhstan invites foreign companies to explore more than 60 deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals for mutually beneficial projects. Kazakhstan invites you to the Opening Ceremony of the National Pavilion on the 5th of March at 2:30 pm. At the Conference, Kazakhstan will be presented by the officials in charge of the natural resource extraction sector, as well as a large number of national companies and private business. There is a possibility of holding a bilateral meeting with members of the Government of Kazakhstan. On March 5th, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada, supported by National company «Kazakh Invest» and «Hatch» company will organize a Business Forum Kazakhstan-Canada «New Horizons of Cooperation in Mining» on the margins of the conference PDAC-2023 in Toronto. To participate in the event, the approval of the organizers is required (by invitation only).

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

For further information:

Kazakhstan

Bakhtiyar Kozhamzhar

+16132761252

kozhamzharb@gmail.com

https://www.gov.kz/memleket/entities/mfa-ottawa?lang=en