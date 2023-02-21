The major interest rate turnaround in 2022 is bringing the big banks back into business. While banks had to contend with negative interest rates during the period of low-interest rates, the situation is now increasingly easing. The deposit side is generating positive inflows, and the lending business is again generating adequate margins. Deutsche Bank is back at the level of 2007, i.e. shortly before the outbreak of the financial crisis. Its transformation into the modern age would be largely complete if it were not for the threat of insolvencies generated by the aftermath of the Corona pandemic hanging over the lending business as a sword of Damocles. We provide an update from Frankfurt.

