Exams for Zoom and MonitorEDU Announce New Strategic Operations and Marketing Partnership

The strategic alliance will work towards a shared vision for the future of online assessments focused on the latest technology and providing an optimized online assessment experience.

MADRID and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership has been signed by Exams for Zoom, a next-generation online assessment platform, and MonitorEDU, a professional remote proctoring and examination services company. The partnership will cover three specific areas:

MonitorEDU will use Exams For Zoom's proctoring platform as a part of its multi-camera, multiproctor, high-stakes solution. Exam For Zoom's platform will be used by MonitorEDU staff to create a "best-in-breed technology" that enhances the live proctoring experience. Both companies will jointly promote their services globally to transform remote assessment and proctoring over the next decade.

Exams for Zoom , product of WeAreExams, is a two-time award-winning platform that combines the security and trust of a traditional proctoring tool with the familiarity and simplicity of an online video conferencing platform. The platform is the result of years of research aimed at promoting academic integrity. It offers institutions the flexibility to provide a positive assessment and proctoring experience, whether live or recorded, with features tailor-made to meet the current and future needs of exam providers and takers.

MonitorEDU Inc was created by Patrick Ocha and Don Kassner, who founded the remote proctoring industry in 2008. The company focuses on the administration of remote exams using live proctors and testing software provided by its key strategic partners, including; Assessment Systems, Exams For Zoom and Paradigm Testing.

Don Kassner, president of MonitorEDU explained, "As a professional proctoring and invigilation company, we have the team to administer any remotely delivered assessment. Exams for Zoom's technology provides us with the next generation of assessment tools and moves the market forward with the right combination of software and human resources"

Pablo Langa, Founder of Exams for Zoom, added, "In a post-ChatGPT world, we need more practical assessment experiences that augment the benefits of completing online exams and certifications with a human and empathetic component. Together MonitorEDU and Exams for Zoom can achieve this."

Contact: Juan Manuel Piedras, jmpiedras@wearexams.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exams-for-zoom-and-monitoredu-announce-new-strategic-operations-and-marketing-partnership-301751125.html