Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.02.2023 | 09:10
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On AS Eco Baltia bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on February 21, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS Eco Baltia
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 2, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name      AS Eco Baltia                   
Issuer's short name      ECO                        
Securities ISIN code     LV0000860120                   
Securities maturity date   17.02.2026                    
Nominal value of one     EUR 1 000                     
 security                                    
Number of listed securities  8 000                       
Issue size          EUR 8 000 000                   
Fixed annual coupon rate   8.00%                       
Coupon payments        Two times a year, on every February 17 and August 
                17                        
Orderbook short name     ECOB080026FA                   



Attached: AS Eco Baltia Offering Document, Final Terms of the Issue
(10.02.2023) and submitted financial reports. 

The Certified Adviser of AS Eco Baltia is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS until
first trading day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1119821
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.