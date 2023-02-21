On AS Eco Baltia bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on February 21, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS Eco Baltia bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 2, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS Eco Baltia Issuer's short name ECO Securities ISIN code LV0000860120 Securities maturity date 17.02.2026 Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed securities 8 000 Issue size EUR 8 000 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 8.00% Coupon payments Two times a year, on every February 17 and August 17 Orderbook short name ECOB080026FA Attached: AS Eco Baltia Offering Document, Final Terms of the Issue (10.02.2023) and submitted financial reports. The Certified Adviser of AS Eco Baltia is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1119821