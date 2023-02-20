TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Strong fundamentals drive full-year 2022 financial results
- GAAP net income of $2.046 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share (EPS) - up 35% vs. 2021
- Adjusted net income of $2.228 billion, or $1.82 per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) - up 34% vs. 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA of $6.418 billion - up $783 million or 14% vs. 2021
- Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $4.889 billion - up $944 million or 24% vs. 2021
- Available funds from operations (AFFO) of $4.918 billion - up $845 million or 21% vs. 2021
- Dividend coverage ratio of 2.37x (AFFO basis)
- Record gathering volumes of 16.5 Bcf/d and contracted transmission capacity of 24.4 Bcf/d - up 9% and 3%, respectively, from 2021
- Expect 3% growth in 2023 with Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint of $6.6 billion, yielding 7% CAGR over the last five years
- Ended the year with 3.55x leverage ratio
Strong 4Q results across key financial metrics cap a record year
- GAAP net income of $668 million, or $0.55 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income of $653 million, or $0.53 per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) - up 37% and 36%, respectively, vs. 4Q 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.774 billion - up $291 million or 20% vs. 4Q 2021
- CFFO of $1.219 billion - up 7% vs. 4Q 2021
- AFFO of $1.357 billion - up 30% vs. 4Q 2021
- Dividend coverage ratio of 2.62x (AFFO basis)
Growth projects, acquisitions and tech investments advance clean energy strategy
- Received FERC certificate and key permits for the Regional Energy Access expansion project which will provide the Northeast with greater access to clean, cost-effective natural gas
- Completed three strategic acquisitions: NorTex Midstream, Trace Midstream's Haynesville assets and MountainWest at attractive valuations
- Advanced LNG capabilities with wellhead-to-water strategy and full-value chain NextGen Gas program
- Secured additional commitments on the Louisiana Energy Gateway project which connects Haynesville production to growing Gulf Coast LNG markets
- Continued execution of incremental growth projects on Transco, Northeast G&P, Haynesville and Deepwater Gulf of Mexico
- Outpaced midstream industry across key sustainability rankings including the 2022 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire and S&P Global ESG Score
- Named for the third consecutive year to the DJSI North American index and for the second consecutive year to the DJSI World index
CEO Perspective
Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:
"Williams finished the year strong with 20% Adjusted EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter, driven by our core business, upstream JVs and commodity marketing segment. Our natural gas-focused strategy once again resulted in record performance in 2022 with contracted transmission capacity, gathering volumes and Adjusted EBITDA all surpassing previous highs. Despite macroeconomic impacts of inflation, higher interest rates and recession risks, Williams delivered outstanding results that exceeded our financial guidance, even after we raised it twice during the year.
"In addition to the outstanding financial results in 2022, we also reached agreements on three acquisitions that bolster our ability to deliver growth through a variety of macroeconomic conditions. We significantly expanded our footprint with the strategic acquisitions of NorTex Midstream and Trace Midstream's Haynesville assets, a key link in our Gulf Coast wellhead-to-water strategy. And just last week, we closed on our acquisition of MountainWest, enhancing our asset footprint in the western U.S. and growing our fully contracted demand based services. These investments along with our slate of high-return growth opportunities along our existing infrastructure give us a clear path to significant growth for years to come."
Armstrong added, "Looking ahead, Williams will continue to set the pace for sustainable midstream companies by driving best-in-class emissions performance across the entire value chain. Natural gas is one of the most important tools available to reduce emissions on a global scale, and the build out of electrification and renewables will require our infrastructure and deep expertise in reliable energy delivery, resulting in continued earnings growth for Williams and long-term value creation for our shareholders."
Williams Summary Financial Information
4Q
Full Year
Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders.
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Measures
Net Income
$668
$621
$2,046
$1,514
Net Income Per Share
$0.55
$0.51
$1.67
$1.24
Cash Flow From Operations
$1,219
$1,139
$4,889
$3,945
Non-GAAP Measures (1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,774
$1,483
$6,418
$5,635
Adjusted Net Income
$653
$476
$2,228
$1,658
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$0.53
$0.39
$1.82
$1.36
Available Funds from Operations
$1,357
$1,045
$4,918
$4,073
Dividend Coverage Ratio
2.62x
2.10x
2.37x
2.04x
Other
Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2)
3.55x
3.90x
Capital Investments (3) (4) (5)
$876
$371
$2,147
$1,577
(1) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release.
(2) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters.
(3) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment (growth & maintenance capital), purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments and purchases of other long-term investments.
(4) Full-year 2022 excludes $933 million for purchase of the Trace Midstream Haynesville gathering assets, which closed April 29, 2022.
(5) Full-year 2022 excludes $424 million for purchase of the NorTex Midstream assets, which closed August 31, 2022.
GAAP Measures
Fourth-quarter 2022 net income increased by $47 million compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit of higher service revenues driven by increased Haynesville gathering volumes including the Trace Acquisition, as well as higher commodity margins, which included unfavorable write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices, and increased results from our upstream operations. These improvements were partially offset by an unfavorable change of $128 million in net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, higher operating expenses, including higher employee-related costs, and increased intangible asset amortization. The tax provision increased primarily due to higher pretax income.
Full-year 2022 net income increased by $532 million compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit of higher service revenues as described above and also reflecting higher commodity-based rates and Transco's Leidy South project being in service, higher results from our upstream operations, and higher commodity margins, which include unfavorable write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and administrative expenses driven by the increased scale of our upstream operations and higher employee-related costs, including costs from the Sequent acquisition for the full 2022 period, increased intangible asset amortization, an unfavorable change of $140 million in net unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and the absence of a $77 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri. The tax provision changed favorably as the impact of higher pretax income was more than offset by $134 million associated with the release of valuation allowances on deferred income tax assets and federal income tax settlements in the second quarter and the net benefit from a lower estimated state deferred income tax rate in the third quarter.
Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased as compared to 2021 primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items partially offset by unfavorable net changes in working capital. Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations also increased compared to 2021 driven by higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items, favorable changes in margin deposits associated with commodity derivatives, and higher distributions from equity-method investments, partially offset by unfavorable net changes in working capital.
Non-GAAP Measures
Fourth-quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $291 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from service revenues, commodity margins, and upstream operations, partially offset by higher operating costs. Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $783 million over the prior year due to similar drivers, but also reflecting higher administrative costs and the absence of the favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri.
Fourth-quarter 2022 Adjusted Income improved by $177 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives and amortization of certain assets from the Sequent acquisition. Full-year 2022 Adjusted Income improved by $570 million over the prior year driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, amortization of certain assets from the Sequent acquisition, and favorable income tax benefits.
Fourth-quarter 2022 Available Funds From Operations (AFFO) increased by $312 million compared to the prior year primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items. Full-year 2022 AFFO increased by $845 million reflecting higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items and higher distributions from equity-method investments.
Business Segment Results & Form 10-K
Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services, as well as Other. For more information, see the company's 2022 Form 10-K.
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Amounts in millions
Modified EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Modified EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
Change
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$687
$685
$2
$700
$685
$15
$2,674
$2,621
$53
$2,720
$2,623
$97
Northeast G&P
464
459
5
464
459
5
1,796
1,712
84
1,796
1,712
84
West
326
259
67
326
259
67
1,211
961
250
1,219
961
258
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
209
183
26
149
11
138
(40)
22
(62)
258
146
112
Other
150
87
63
135
69
66
434
178
256
425
193
232
Total
$1,836
$1,673
$163
$1,774
$1,483
$291
$6,075
$5,494
$581
$6,418
$5,635
$783
Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
Fourth-quarter 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by higher service revenues from the NorTex acquisition, partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs. Year-to-date 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by higher service revenues reflecting Transco's Leidy South project going in service and the NorTex acquisition, as well as the absence of hurricane related impacts, partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs. Modified EBITDA for the 2022 periods was further impacted by certain regulatory, abandonment, and monitoring charges which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Northeast G&P
Fourth-quarter 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year driven by higher service revenues from Ohio Valley Midstream, partially offset by lower contributions from equity-investees reflecting lower cost-of-service rates, lower commodity-based rates, lower volumes and impact from winter weather.
Both Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also improved for the full-year 2022 period, driven by Ohio Valley Midstream and gathering rate increases, partially offset by lower Susquehanna volumes, higher operating and administrative costs, lower net equity-investee contributions reflecting lower cost-of-service rates partially offset by higher commodity-based rates, lower volumes and impact from winter weather.
West
Fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year benefiting from higher Haynesville gathering volumes including contributions from Trace Midstream acquired in April as well as higher net realized commodity-based rates, partially offset by winter weather impact in the Wamsutter and Rocky Mountain Midstream joint venture as well as higher operating and administrative costs.
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
Fourth-quarter 2022 Modified EBITDA improved from the prior year primarily reflecting higher commodity margins which included higher write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices, partially offset by a $122 million net unfavorable change in unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Full-year 2022 Modified EBITDA declined from the prior year primarily reflecting a $168 million net unfavorable change in unrealized loss on commodity derivatives, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the absence of a $58 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri and higher administrative costs associated with the Sequent business acquired in July 2021. These decreases were partially offset by higher commodity margins which included higher write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices.
Other
Fourth-quarter 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year primarily reflecting higher volumes from our upstream operations in the Haynesville Shale, partially offset by winter weather impact in the Wamsutter.
Full-year 2022 Modified EBITDA also improved compared to the prior year primarily reflecting higher prices and volumes from our upstream operations and a $25 million net favorable change in unrealized gain/loss on commodity derivatives related to our upstream operations, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Both measures were also impacted by higher operating expenses and the absence of a $22 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri. The full-year results were partially offset by winter weather impact in the Wamsutter.
2023 Financial Guidance
The company expects 2023 Adjusted EBITDA between $6.4 billion and $6.8 billion. The company also expects 2023 growth capex between $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion and maintenance capex between $750 million and $850 million, which includes capital of $250 million for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives. Importantly, Williams anticipates a leverage ratio midpoint of 3.65x, which will allow it to retain financial flexibility. The dividend has been increased by 5.3% on an annualized basis to $1.79 in 2023 from $1.70 in 2022.
Williams 2023 Analyst Day Scheduled for Tomorrow, Materials to be Posted Shortly
Williams is hosting its 2023 Analyst Day event on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). In addition to discussing 2022 results, Williams' management will give in-depth presentations covering the company's natural gas infrastructure strategy to meet growing clean energy demands. These presentations will highlight the company's efficient operations, disciplined project execution, strong financial position and 2023 financial guidance. Presentation slides and earnings materials will be accessible on the Williams' Investor Relations website shortly.
Participants who wish to view the live presentation can access the webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/wAoX6Qm6lRx.
A replay of the 2023 Analyst Day webcast will also be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.
About Williams
As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 32,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately one third of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, NextGen Gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2020
(Millions, except per-share amounts)
Revenues:
Service revenues
$
6,536
$
6,001
$
5,924
Service revenues - commodity consideration
260
238
129
Product sales
4,556
4,536
1,671
Net gain (loss) on commodity derivatives
(387
)
(148
)
(5
)
Total revenues
10,965
10,627
7,719
Costs and expenses:
Product costs
3,369
3,931
1,545
Net processing commodity expenses
88
101
68
Operating and maintenance expenses
1,817
1,548
1,326
Depreciation and amortization expenses
2,009
1,842
1,721
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
636
558
466
Impairment of certain assets
-
2
182
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
187
Other (income) expense - net
28
14
22
Total costs and expenses
7,947
7,996
5,517
Operating income (loss)
3,018
2,631
2,202
Equity earnings (losses)
637
608
328
Impairment of equity-method investments
-
-
(1,046
)
Other investing income (loss) - net
16
7
8
Interest incurred
(1,167
)
(1,190
)
(1,192
)
Interest capitalized
20
11
20
Other income (expense) - net
18
6
(43
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,542
2,073
277
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
425
511
79
Net income (loss)
2,117
1,562
198
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
68
45
(13
)
Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc.
2,049
1,517
211
Less: Preferred stock dividends
3
3
3
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
2,046
$
1,514
$
208
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
1.68
$
1.25
$
.17
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
1,218,362
1,215,221
1,213,631
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
1.67
$
1.24
$
.17
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
1,222,672
1,218,215
1,215,165
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31,
2022
2021
(Millions, except per-share amounts)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
152
$
1,680
Trade accounts and other receivables
2,729
1,986
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6
)
(8
)
Trade accounts and other receivables - net
2,723
1,978
Inventories
320
379
Derivative assets
323
301
Other current assets and deferred charges
279
211
Total current assets
3,797
4,549
Investments
5,065
5,127
Property, plant, and equipment - net
30,889
29,258
Intangible assets - net of accumulated amortization
7,363
7,402
Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other
1,319
1,276
Total assets
$
48,433
$
47,612
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,327
$
1,746
Derivative liabilities
316
166
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,270
1,035
Commercial paper
350
-
Long-term debt due within one year
627
2,025
Total current liabilities
4,890
4,972
Long-term debt
21,927
21,650
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,887
2,453
Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other
4,684
4,436
Contingent liabilities and commitments
Equity:
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($1 par value; 30 million shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 35,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
35
35
Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 1,253 million shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 1,250 million shares issued at December 31, 2021)
1,253
1,250
Capital in excess of par value
24,542
24,449
Retained deficit
(13,271
)
(13,237
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(24
)
(33
)
Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock)
(1,050
)
(1,041
)
Total stockholders' equity
11,485
11,423
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
2,560
2,678
Total equity
14,045
14,101
Total liabilities and equity
$
48,433
$
47,612
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2020
(Millions)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
2,117
$
1,562
$
198
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,009
1,842
1,721
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
431
509
108
Equity (earnings) losses
(637
)
(608
)
(328
)
Distributions from equity-method investees
865
757
653
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
187
Impairment of equity-method investments
-
-
1,046
Impairment of certain assets
-
2
182
Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments
249
109
-
Inventory write-downs
161
15
17
Amortization of stock-based awards
73
81
52
Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(733
)
(545
)
(2
)
Inventories
(110
)
(139
)
(28
)
Other current assets and deferred charges
(33
)
(63
)
11
Accounts payable
410
643
(7
)
Accrued and other current liabilities
209
58
(309
)
Changes in current and noncurrent derivative assets and liabilities
94
(277
)
(4
)
Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities
(216
)
(1
)
(1
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
4,889
3,945
3,496
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper - net
345
-
-
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,755
2,155
3,899
Payments of long-term debt
(2,876
)
(894
)
(3,841
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
54
9
9
Common dividends paid
(2,071
)
(1,992
)
(1,941
)
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
(204
)
(187
)
(185
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
18
9
7
Payments for debt issuance costs
(17
)
(26
)
(20
)
Other - net
(46
)
(16
)
(13
)
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
(3,042
)
(942
)
(2,085
)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Property, plant, and equipment:
Capital expenditures (1)
(2,253
)
(1,239
)
(1,239
)
Dispositions - net
(30
)
(8
)
(36
)
Contributions in aid of construction
12
52
37
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
(933
)
(151
)
-
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments
(166
)
(115
)
(325
)
Other - net
(5
)
(4
)
5
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(3,375
)
(1,465
)
(1,558
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,528
)
1,538
(147
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,680
142
289
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
152
$
1,680
$
142
_________
(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
(2,394
)
$
(1,305
)
$
(1,160
)
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
141
66
(79
)
Capital expenditures
$
(2,253
)
$
(1,239
)
$
(1,239
)
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
(UNAUDITED)
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1)
$
708
$
693
$
706
$
739
$
2,846
$
730
$
717
$
734
$
758
$
2,939
Gathering, processing, storage and transportation revenues
86
90
74
94
344
82
84
99
100
365
Other fee revenues (1)
4
4
5
5
18
5
5
4
7
21
Commodity margins
8
7
8
12
35
15
11
10
7
43
Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
(1
)
-
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(198
)
(197
)
(215
)
(226
)
(836
)
(202
)
(227
)
(238
)
(239
)
(906
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net (1)
5
5
7
16
33
19
17
(22
)
5
19
Impairment of certain assets
-
(2
)
-
-
(2
)
-
-
-
-
-
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
47
46
45
45
183
48
45
50
50
193
Modified EBITDA
660
646
630
685
2,621
697
652
638
687
2,674
Adjustments
-
2
-
-
2
-
-
33
13
46
Adjusted EBITDA
$
660
$
648
$
630
$
685
$
2,623
$
697
$
652
$
671
$
700
$
2,720
Statistics for Operated Assets
Natural Gas Transmission (4)
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line
Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth)
14.1
13.1
13.8
14.2
13.8
15.0
13.5
14.7
14.2
14.4
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth)
18.6
18.3
18.7
19.2
18.7
19.3
19.1
19.2
19.3
19.2
Northwest Pipeline LLC
Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth)
2.8
2.2
2.0
2.6
2.4
2.8
2.1
2.0
2.9
2.5
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth)
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
Gulfstream - Non-consolidated
Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth)
1.0
1.2
1.3
1.1
1.2
0.9
1.3
1.4
1.1
1.3
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth)
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.4
1.4
1.4
Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation
Consolidated (2)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.28
0.31
0.25
0.29
0.28
0.30
0.28
0.29
0.28
0.29
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.46
0.41
0.44
0.48
0.45
0.48
0.46
0.49
0.46
0.47
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
29
26
28
33
29
31
31
26
26
28
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
7
5
6
7
6
7
7
4
5
6
Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d)
130
151
120
135
134
110
124
125
118
119
Non-consolidated (3)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.36
0.40
0.29
0.36
0.35
0.39
0.37
0.41
0.42
0.40
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.37
0.40
0.29
0.36
0.35
0.38
0.37
0.41
0.42
0.40
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
28
31
21
27
27
28
26
29
29
28
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
9
11
6
7
8
8
6
7
10
8
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges.
(2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.
(4) Tbtu converted to MMdth at one trillion British thermal units = one million dekatherms.
Northeast G&P
(UNAUDITED)
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues
$
311
$
315
$
340
$
342
$
1,308
$
323
$
350
$
354
$
368
$
1,395
Other fee revenues (1)
25
25
26
27
103
27
27
27
46
127
Commodity margins
3
-
(2
)
4
5
6
1
3
-
10
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(89
)
(86
)
(94
)
(103
)
(372
)
(85
)
(102
)
(101
)
(97
)
(385
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net
(1
)
(7
)
(3
)
(3
)
(14
)
(3
)
-
(1
)
(1
)
(5
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
153
162
175
192
682
150
174
182
148
654
Modified EBITDA
402
409
442
459
1,712
418
450
464
464
1,796
Adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
402
$
409
$
442
$
459
$
1,712
$
418
$
450
$
464
$
464
$
1,796
Statistics for Operated Assets and non-operated Blue Racer Midstream
Gathering and Processing
Consolidated (2)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
4.19
4.10
4.26
4.38
4.24
4.03
4.19
4.22
4.31
4.19
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
1.41
1.62
1.64
1.62
1.57
1.46
1.70
1.74
1.70
1.65
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
102
115
121
120
115
110
118
125
127
120
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
1
1
-
1
1
2
1
1
1
1
Non-consolidated (3)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
6.62
6.76
6.92
6.84
6.79
6.62
6.76
6.58
6.48
6.61
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.87
0.87
0.79
0.73
0.82
0.66
0.76
0.66
0.77
0.71
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
60
58
56
51
56
50
53
45
56
51
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
8
6
6
6
6
4
3
2
2
3
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
(2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. Also, all periods include non-operated Blue Racer Midstream.
West
(UNAUDITED)
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Net gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues
$
269
$
285
$
302
$
313
$
1,169
$
317
$
360
$
397
$
401
$
1,475
Other fee revenues (1)
6
4
4
7
21
6
6
6
5
23
Commodity margins
31
26
21
22
100
23
25
27
27
102
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(109
)
(113
)
(108
)
(112
)
(442
)
(112
)
(133
)
(128
)
(133
)
(506
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net
-
(1
)
11
(2
)
8
(1
)
(1
)
(6
)
(7
)
(15
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
25
22
27
31
105
27
31
41
33
132
Modified EBITDA
222
223
257
259
961
260
288
337
326
1,211
Adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
-
8
Adjusted EBITDA
$
222
$
223
$
257
$
259
$
961
$
260
$
296
$
337
$
326
$
1,219
Statistics for Operated Assets
Gathering and Processing
Consolidated (2)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) (3)
3.11
3.21
3.31
3.36
3.25
3.47
5.14
5.20
5.50
5.19
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
1.20
1.20
1.29
1.22
1.23
1.13
1.14
1.21
1.10
1.15
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
36
39
49
43
41
47
49
45
32
43
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
13
16
19
15
16
17
18
13
7
14
Non-consolidated (4)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.27
0.30
0.28
0.28
0.29
0.28
0.28
0.29
0.29
0.29
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.27
0.30
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.27
0.28
0.29
0.29
0.28
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
24
32
32
32
29
31
32
34
32
33
NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (5)
85
101
119
132
109
118
144
172
151
146
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
(2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the Trace Acquisition gathering assets after the purchase on April 29, 2022. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned. Volumes for 2nd quarter 2022 and year-to-date 2022 if averaged over the entire period would have been 4.68 Bcf/d and 4.72 Bcf/d, respectively.
(4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Rocky Mountain Midstream.
(5) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
(UNAUDITED)
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Commodity margins
$
95
$
13
$
46
$
11
$
165
$
100
$
23
$
39
$
161
$
323
Other fee revenues
1
1
-
1
3
1
-
1
1
3
Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments
-
(3
)
(294
)
188
(109
)
(57
)
(288
)
5
66
(274
)
Operating and administrative costs
(3
)
(3
)
(14
)
(17
)
(37
)
(31
)
(23
)
(24
)
(18
)
(96
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
(1
)
(1
)
4
Modified EBITDA
93
8
(262
)
183
22
13
(282
)
20
209
(40
)
Adjustments (1)
-
-
296
(172
)
124
52
288
18
(60
)
298
Adjusted EBITDA
$
93
$
8
$
34
$
11
$
146
$
65
$
6
$
38
$
149
$
258
Statistics
Product Sales Volumes
Natural Gas (Bcf/d)(2)
1.05
0.94
7.98
7.71
7.70
7.96
6.66
7.11
7.05
7.20
NGLs (Mbbls/d)
233
216
229
229
227
246
234
267
254
250
(1) 2022 Adjustments for Gas & NGL Marketing Services includes the impact of volatility on NGL linefill transactions. Had this adjustment been made in 2021, Adjusted EBITDA would have been reduced by ($15), ($5), ($15), $1, and ($34) for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters, and full year period, respectively.
(2) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the Sequent Acquisition after the purchase on July 1, 2021. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned. Year-to-date volumes for 2021 would have been 4.45 Bcf/d if averaged over the entire year.
Other
(UNAUDITED)
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Service revenues
$
7
$
8
$
8
$
9
$
32
$
9
$
7
$
6
$
2
$
24
Net realized product sales
56
49
105
103
313
96
142
180
184
602
Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments
-
(5
)
(15
)
20
-
(66
)
47
29
15
25
Operating and administrative costs
(25
)
(26
)
(58
)
(43
)
(152
)
(33
)
(57
)
(62
)
(59
)
(211
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net
(5
)
(6
)
(2
)
(2
)
(15
)
(1
)
-
(13
)
8
(6
)
Modified EBITDA
33
20
38
87
178
5
139
140
150
434
Adjustments
5
9
19
(18
)
15
66
(47
)
(13
)
(15
)
(9
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38
$
29
$
57
$
69
$
193
$
71
$
92
$
127
$
135
$
425
Statistics
Net Product Sales Volumes
Natural Gas (Bcf/d)
0.07
0.14
0.17
0.14
0.13
0.12
0.19
0.27
0.31
0.22
NGLs (Mbbls/d)
2
6
8
8
6
7
7
8
7
7
Crude Oil (Mbbls/d)
1
2
3
3
2
2
3
2
2
2
Capital Expenditures and Investments
(UNAUDITED)
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Capital expenditures:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
109
$
209
$
172
$
173
$
663
$
125
$
129
$
637
$
358
$
1,249
Northeast G&P
40
46
41
22
149
40
30
52
92
214
West
33
76
49
45
203
61
82
94
226
463
Other
78
94
10
42
224
65
74
58
130
327
Total (1)
$
260
$
425
$
272
$
282
$
1,239
$
291
$
315
$
841
$
806
$
2,253
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
3
$
6
$
5
$
12
$
26
$
16
$
26
$
11
$
17
$
70
Northeast G&P
11
24
30
24
89
32
18
28
8
86
Other
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
1
1
10
Total
$
14
$
30
$
35
$
36
$
115
$
56
$
44
$
40
$
26
$
166
Summary:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
112
$
215
$
177
$
185
$
689
$
141
$
155
$
648
$
375
$
1,319
Northeast G&P
51
70
71
46
238
72
48
80
100
300
West
33
76
49
45
203
61
82
94
226
463
Other
78
94
10
42
224
73
74
59
131
337
Total
$
274
$
455
$
307
$
318
$
1,354
$
347
$
359
$
881
$
832
$
2,419
Capital investments:
Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
263
$
430
$
308
$
304
$
1,305
$
260
$
382
$
907
$
845
$
2,394
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
-
126
25
151
-
933
-
-
933
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments
14
30
35
36
115
56
44
40
26
166
Purchases of other long-term investments
-
-
-
6
6
-
3
3
5
11
Total
$
277
$
460
$
469
$
371
$
1,577
$
316
$
1,362
$
950
$
876
$
3,504
(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
263
$
430
$
308
$
304
$
1,305
$
260
$
382
$
907
$
845
$
2,394
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(3
)
(5
)
(36
)
(22
)
(66
)
31
(67
)
(66
)
(39
)
(141
)
Capital expenditures
$
260
$
425
$
272
$
282
$
1,239
$
291
$
315
$
841
$
806
$
2,253
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
$
2
$
4
$
-
$
3
$
9
$
3
$
5
$
7
$
3
$
18
Contributions in aid of construction
$
19
$
17
$
10
$
6
$
52
$
(3
)
$
9
$
2
$
4
$
12
Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments
$
-
$
1
$
-
$
-
$
1
$
-
$
-
$
7
$
-
$
7
Non-GAAP Measures
This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures - adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income ("earnings"), adjusted earnings per share, available funds from operations and dividend coverage ratio - that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.
Our segment performance measure, modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.
Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income to determine adjusted income and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.
Available funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operations excluding the effect of changes in working capital and certain other changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, reduced by preferred dividends and net distributions to noncontrolling interests.
This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.
Neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor available funds from operations are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income
(UNAUDITED)
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders
$
425
$
304
$
164
$
621
$
1,514
$
379
$
400
$
599
$
668
$
2,046
Income (loss) - diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$
.35
$
.25
$
.13
$
.51
$
1.24
$
.31
$
.33
$
.49
$
.55
$
1.67
Adjustments:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
Loss related to Eminence storage cavern abandonments and monitoring
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
19
$
12
$
31
Regulatory liability charges associated with decrease in Transco's estimated deferred state income tax rate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15
-
15
Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1
)
1
-
Impairment of certain assets
-
2
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
Total Transmission & Gulf of Mexico adjustments
-
2
-
-
2
-
-
33
13
46
West
Trace acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
-
8
Total West adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
-
8
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
Amortization of purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment
-
-
2
16
18
15
-
-
-
15
Impact of volatility on NGL linefill transactions (2)
-
-
-
-
-
(20
)
-
23
6
9
Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments
-
-
294
(188
)
106
57
288
(5
)
(66
)
274
Total Gas & NGL Marketing Services adjustments
-
-
296
(172
)
124
52
288
18
(60
)
298
Other
Regulatory liability charge associated with decrease in Transco's estimated deferred state income tax rate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
-
5
Expenses associated with Sequent acquisition and transition
-
-
3
2
5
-
-
-
-
-
Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments
-
4
16
(20
)
-
66
(47
)
(29
)
(15
)
(25
)
Accrual for loss contingencies
5
5
-
-
10
-
-
11
-
11
Total Other adjustments
5
9
19
(18
)
15
66
(47
)
(13
)
(15
)
(9
)
Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA
5
11
315
(190
)
141
118
249
38
(62
)
343
Adjustments below Modified EBITDA
Accelerated depreciation for decommissioning assets
-
20
13
-
33
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets from Sequent acquisition
-
-
21
(3
)
18
42
41
42
42
167
Depreciation adjustment related to Eminence storage cavern abandonments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
20
34
(3
)
51
42
41
41
42
166
Total adjustments
5
31
349
(193
)
192
160
290
79
(20
)
509
Less tax effect for above items
(1
)
(8
)
(87
)
48
(48
)
(40
)
(72
)
(17
)
5
(124
)
Adjustments for tax-related items (3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(134
)
(69
)
-
(203
)
Adjusted income available to common stockholders
$
429
$
327
$
426
$
476
$
1,658
$
499
$
484
$
592
$
653
$
2,228
Adjusted income - diluted earnings per common share (1)
$
.35
$
.27
$
.35
$
.39
$
1.36
$
.41
$
.40
$
.48
$
.53
$
1.82
Weighted-average shares - diluted (thousands)
1,217,211
1,217,476
1,217,979
1,221,454
1,218,215
1,221,279
1,222,694
1,222,472
1,224,212
1,222,672
(1) The sum of earnings per share for the quarters may not equal the total earnings per share for the year due to changes in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding.
(2) Had this adjustment been made in 2021, the Gas & NGL Marketing segment would have included adjustments of ($15), ($5), ($15), $1, and ($34) for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters, and full year period, respectively. This would have reduced Adjusted income - diluted earnings per common share by $0.01, $0.01, and $0.02 for the 1st and 3rd quarters, and full year period, respectively.
(3) The second quarter of 2022 includes adjustments for the reversal of valuation allowance due to the expected utilization of certain deferred income tax assets and previously unrecognized tax benefits from the resolution of certain federal income tax audits. The third quarter of 2022 includes an unfavorable adjustment to reverse the net benefit primarily associated with a significant decrease in our estimated deferred state income tax rate, partially offset by an unfavorable revision to a state net operating loss carryforward.
Reconciliation of "Net Income (Loss)" to "Modified EBITDA" and Non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(UNAUDITED)
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Net income (loss)
$
435
$
322
$
173
$
632
$
1,562
$
392
$
407
$
621
$
697
$
2,117
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
141
119
53
198
511
118
(45
)
96
256
425
Interest expense
294
298
292
295
1,179
286
281
291
289
1,147
Equity (earnings) losses
(131
)
(135
)
(157
)
(185
)
(608
)
(136
)
(163
)
(193
)
(145
)
(637
)
Other investing (income) loss - net
(2
)
(2
)
(2
)
(1
)
(7
)
(1
)
(2
)
(1
)
(12
)
(16
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
225
230
247
268
970
225
250
273
231
979
Depreciation and amortization expenses
438
463
487
454
1,842
498
506
500
505
2,009
Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations
10
11
12
12
45
11
13
12
15
51
Modified EBITDA
$
1,410
$
1,306
$
1,105
$
1,673
$
5,494
$
1,393
$
1,247
$
1,599
$
1,836
$
6,075
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
660
$
646
$
630
$
685
$
2,621
$
697
$
652
$
638
$
687
$
2,674
Northeast G&P
402
409
442
459
1,712
418
450
464
464
1,796
West
222
223
257
259
961
260
288
337
326
1,211
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
93
8
(262
)
183
22
13
(282
)
20
209
(40
)
Other
33
20
38
87
178
5
139
140
150
434
Total Modified EBITDA
$
1,410
$
1,306
$
1,105
$
1,673
$
5,494
$
1,393
$
1,247
$
1,599
$
1,836
$
6,075
Adjustments (1):
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
-
$
2
$
-
$
-
$
2
$
-
$
-
$
33
$
13
$
46
West
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
-
8
Gas & NGL Marketing Services(2)
-
-
296
(172
)
124
52
288
18
(60
)
298
Other
5
9
19
(18
)
15
66
(47
)
(13
)
(15
)
(9
)
Total Adjustments
$
5
$