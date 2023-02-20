WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2023. Sales were $610 million, comparable to the prior year's first quarter sales of $609 million. The increase in first quarter 2023 sales includes an organic increase of 1% and a favorable acquisition impact of 3%, offset by unfavorable currency translation of 4%. The organic sales increase was driven by strong 9% combined growth in Europe and the Americas, partially offset by weakness in Asia Pacific, predominantly China.

Operating profit in the first quarter was $144 million. Adjusted operating profit, excluding transaction fees, severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with the CyberOptics acquisition, totaled $155 million, or 25% of sales, compared to prior year adjusted operating profit of $157 million. The operating profit, similar to sales, was comparable to the prior year as favorable organic and acquisitive growth was offset by an unfavorable 6% headwind from currency translation. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $181 million, or 30% of sales.

Net income was $104 million, or $1.81 earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $112 million, a $9 million decrease from the prior year earnings of $122 million. The decrease was driven by increased interest expense and foreign currency losses. First quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.95, a 6% decrease over the prior year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.07.

"First quarter results were in line with our expectations. Our team delivered sales growth comparable to a record fiscal first quarter 2022 despite unfavorable currency headwinds, the timing of the Chinese New Year, and the unexpected negative impact from the spread of COVID-19 in China. Growth was driven by the benefits of our CyberOptics acquisition, as well as solid demand in industrial and medical interventional solutions product lines. The diversity of our geographies and product lines in Europe and Americas, as well as our steadfast dedication to advancing the NBS Next growth framework and responding to the needs of our customers, continues to deliver high quality business performance in dynamic market conditions," said Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer.

First Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $312 million represents a constant currency growth of 1% over the prior year, offset by unfavorable currency translation impacts. The organic growth of 1% was driven primarily by steady demand across most product lines and regions, offset by softness in the Asia Pacific region due to labor shortages from the spread of COVID-19, as well as the timing of Chinese New Year. Operating profit in the quarter was $102 million, or 33% of sales, comparable to the prior year first quarter.

Medical and Fluid Solutions sales of $154 million decreased 3% compared to the prior year first quarter. Organic sales decreased 1% and currency had an unfavorable impact of 2%. The organic sales decrease was driven by significant softness in the medical fluid components product lines and fluid solutions product lines in China, offset by strong demand for medical interventional solutions product lines. Operating profit totaled $39 million, or 26% of sales, a decrease of 20% compared to the prior year first quarter operating profit. The decreased segment profitability resulted from meaningful sales mix changes within medical product lines and related individual factory inefficiencies due to reduced volumes.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $145 million increased 14% compared to the prior year first quarter. Sales benefited from the acquisition impact of 14% and an increase in organic sales of 5%, partially offset by an unfavorable currency impact of 4%. The organic sales increase was driven by test and inspection product lines. Operating profit totaled $17 million. Adjusted operating profit, excluding non-cash inventory and other acquisition-related charges, totaled $27 million, or 19% of sales, which was comparable to the prior year first quarter operating profit. Improvements in profit from the acquisition were offset by unfavorable changes in sales mix and a 5% currency translation headwind.

Outlook

While the backlog remains robust at approximately $1 billion, the backlog is not consistent across the different businesses and is heavily weighted toward systems and medical interventional solutions. Order entry in recent weeks has decreased from the previous run rate and several customers have been pushing delivery dates out into the second half of fiscal 2023. Based on our current visibility, the Company is updating its previously issued full-year revenue growth guidance to 0% to 3% over record fiscal 2022 and narrowing its adjusted earnings guidance to the range of $8.75 to $9.50.

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during its previously announced webcast on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "guidance," "continue," "target," or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions, including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company's direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 Sales $ 610,477 $ 609,166 Cost of sales 281,610 269,032 Gross profit 328,867 340,134 Gross margin % 53.9 % 55.8 % Selling & administrative expenses 184,648 184,274 Operating profit 144,219 155,860 Interest expense - net (9,943 ) (5,185 ) Other income (expense) - net (3,196 ) 1,292 Income before income taxes 131,080 151,967 Income taxes 26,819 31,558 Net income $ 104,261 $ 120,409 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,170 58,152 Diluted 57,762 58,819 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 1.82 $ 2.07 Diluted earnings $ 1.81 $ 2.05

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) January 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,994 $ 163,457 Receivables - net 546,649 537,313 Inventories - net 447,727 383,398 Other current assets 62,046 48,803 Total current assets 1,178,416 1,132,971 Property, plant & equipment - net 361,447 353,442 Goodwill 2,107,113 1,804,693 Other assets 590,447 529,269 $ 4,237,423 $ 3,820,375 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable $ 420,947 $ 392,537 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 404,514 441,666 Total current liabilities 825,461 834,203 Long-term debt 595,166 345,320 Other liabilities 370,111 346,477 Total shareholders' equity 2,446,685 2,294,375 $ 4,237,423 $ 3,820,375

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 104,261 $ 120,409 Depreciation and amortization 26,434 25,390 Other non-cash items 6,224 11,023 Changes in working capital (58,371 ) (29,217 ) Other 44,789 (9,518 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 123,337 118,087 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (9,302 ) (12,491 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (377,843 ) (171,613 ) Other - net 9 7 Net cash used in investing activities (387,136 ) (184,097 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt 252,278 (1,257 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,318 ) (1,640 ) Dividends paid (37,199 ) (29,724 ) Issuance of common shares 8,807 5,721 Purchase of treasury shares (6,875 ) (35,002 ) Net cash provided (used) in financing activities 215,693 (61,902 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash: 6,643 (1,521 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (41,463 ) (129,433 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 163,457 299,972 End of period $ 121,994 $ 170,539

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 311,546 $ 323,933 1.2 % - % (5.0 ) % (3.8 ) % Medical and fluid solutions 154,287 158,784 (0.8 ) % - % (2.0 ) % (2.8 ) % Advanced technology solutions 144,644 126,449 4.6 % 13.5 % (3.7 ) % 14.4 % Total sales $ 610,477 $ 609,166 1.4 % 2.8 % (4.0 ) % 0.2 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 264,878 $ 239,901 8.6 % 2.1 % (0.3 ) % 10.4 % Europe 162,939 155,985 10.7 % 1.3 % (7.5 ) % 4.5 % Asia Pacific 182,660 213,280 (13.3 ) % 4.7 % (5.8 ) % (14.4 ) % Total sales $ 610,477 $ 609,166 1.4 % 2.8 % (4.0 ) % 0.2 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 311,546 $ 323,933 Medical and fluid solutions 154,287 158,784 Advanced technology solutions 144,644 126,449 Total sales $ 610,477 $ 609,166 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 102,319 $ 102,187 Medical and fluid solutions 39,384 49,093 Advanced technology solutions 16,963 27,234 Corporate (14,447 ) (22,654 ) Total operating profit $ 144,219 $ 155,860 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ - $ 1,563 Advanced technology solutions 10,295 - Total adjustments $ 10,295 $ 1,563 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (2) % of Sales % of Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 102,319 33 % $ 103,750 32 % Medical and fluid solutions 39,384 26 % 49,093 31 % Advanced technology solutions 27,258 19 % 27,234 22 % Corporate (14,447 ) (22,654 ) Total operating profit - adjusted $ 154,514 25 % $ 157,423 26 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 6,845 $ 7,442 Medical and fluid solutions 13,625 13,547 Advanced technology solutions 3,812 2,263 Corporate 2,152 2,138 Total depreciation & amortization $ 26,434 $ 25,390 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 109,164 35 % $ 111,192 34 % Medical and fluid solutions 53,009 34 % 62,640 39 % Advanced technology solutions 31,070 21 % 29,497 23 % Corporate (12,295 ) (20,516 ) Total EBITDA $ 180,948 30 % $ 182,813 30 %

(1) Represents fees, severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as fees, severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 144,219 $ 155,860 Other / interest expense - net (13,139 ) (3,893 ) Net income 104,261 120,409 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.81 $ 2.05 Shares outstanding - diluted 57,762 58,819 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ 4,306 $ 1,563 Severance and other 5,989 - Total adjustments $ 10,295 $ 1,563 Adjustments net of tax $ 8,189 $ 1,238 EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ 0.14 $ 0.02 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 154,514 $ 157,423 Operating profit % of sales 25.3 % 25.8 % Net income (2) $ 112,450 $ 121,647 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 1.95 $ 2.07

(1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as fees, severance, and non-cash inventory charges related to acquisitions. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

The Company also uses the non-GAAP financial measure "constant currency" sales or sales "on a constant currency basis" to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Constant currency is defined as sales growth excluding the impacts of changes in foreign currencies. We express period over period revenue variances that are calculated in constant currency as a percentage. Because the reconciliation is inherent in the disclosure, we believe that a separate reconciliation would not provide any benefit.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

