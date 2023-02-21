Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 10:36
130 Leser
SourceFuse Strengthens Amazon Web Services Partnership in Key Focus Areas for 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a leading provider of cloud-native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises, today announces its 2023 plans that will further strengthen its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS cloud experts, SourceFuse has built an impressive portfolio of AWS managed services and competencies. This year will see SourceFuse augment these achievements by further intensifying its AWS cloud expertise and excellence focusing on several key areas.

SourceFuse_Logo

"We have experienced unprecedented business growth in the last several years, investing in expanding our global presence and opening more regional offices," says, Gautam Ghai, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse. "This year it's about further investing in our AWS expertise and maturing our relationships with strategic AWS global teams."

"With over 16 years' experience delivering innovative customer solutions and app development on the cloud, SourceFuse is proud to be recognized by AWS as a trusted Advanced Tier Partner. Our team of AWS cloud experts has already forged strong networks with different AWS teams and they are primed to take it to the next level!" says Vaidant Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at SourceFuse.

With its highly developed modernization-led migration approach, SourceFuse will be focused on expanding the provision of the AWS Windows Modernization Program (WMP) and AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). These in combination have already benefited its clients with lowered TCO, optimized costs, increased agility and scalability, and faster time-to-market. SourceFuse also plans to develop projects working with AWS Proserve, Modernization, and Healthcare teams, supporting enterprises to take full advantage of the most advanced cloud tools and services available.

Over the years, SourceFuse has invested in expanding its AWS skill-set throughout the organization, now boasting a dedicated AWS Business Unit comprising over 150 AWS Cloud Certified developers, architects, and engineers. The company's deep domain expertise in healthcare and life sciences enabled it to achieve the highly coveted AWS Healthcare Competency, along with AWS DevOps Services Competency, AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency, and an AWS HealthLake Partner.

For more information on how SourceFuse redefines enterprises on AWS Cloud, visit https://www.sourcefuse.com/sourcefuse-redefines-enterprises-on-aws-cloud/

About SourceFuse

Media Contact:

Vaidant Singh, CMO,
SourceFuse,
Phone: +1-800-578-3873,
vaidant.singh@sourcefuse.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819528/SourceFuse_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sourcefuse-strengthens-amazon-web-services-partnership-in-key-focus-areas-for-2023-301751519.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
