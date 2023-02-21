Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide analytical results for the last five (5) of eleven (11) drill holes completed as part of the 2022 metallurgical drill program on the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. The Schaft Creek deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

The 2022 metallurgical drill program completed 4,688 meters ("m") with the objective of collecting samples to complement historical metallurgical test work. The drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage across the Schaft Creek project, with a focus on the early part of the mine life, to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics. Eleven (11) drill holes were completed across the project's mineralized zones; Liard (six holes), Paramount (three holes) and West Breccia (two holes). Highlights and additional details regarding the analytical results received are summarized below.

Highlights

The analytical results from the last five drill holes intersected copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization across a range of grades representative of the project life of mine for metallurgical test work. Below are selected mineralized intervals from the drilling results reported in this news release.

DDH SCK-22-456 in the Liard zone intersected 144.70 m grading 0.442% copper, 0.552g/t gold, 0.032% molybdenum and 3.46g/t silver (CuEq 0.778%) starting at 112.30 m downhole. This interval includes 70.30 m of 0.670% copper, 0.859g/t gold, 0.043% molybdenum and 5.41g/t silver (CuEq 1.180%) starting at 116.70 m.

DDH SCK-22-457 in the Paramount zone intersected 270.00 m grading 0.371% copper, 0.090g/t gold, 0.054% molybdenum and 1.60g/t silver (CuEq 0.520%) starting at 377.0 m downhole. This interval includes 45.63 m of 0.442% copper, 0.095g/t gold, 0.088% molybdenum and 1.63g/t silver (CuEq 0.656%) starting at 377.00 m and 90.00 m of 0.447% copper, 0.106g/t gold, 0.058% molybdenum and 1.82g/t silver (CuEq 0.612%) starting at 536.00 m.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The mineralized intervals from drill holes in the Liard zone reported in this news release further extend the continuity of previously reported zones of near-surface higher-grade mineralization between existing drill holes within the Liard zone. Paramount zone drill hole, SCK-22-457 demonstrated an interval of higher-grade copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization representative of mineralization within the Paramount zone. With all analytical results from the 2022 metallurgical drilling program in hand, sample selection for metallurgical test work has commenced."

2022 Metallurgical Drilling Program

Mineralized intervals reported in this news release were calculated using a 0.10 CuEq % copper equivalent cut-off grade. Samples lower than the selected cut-off grade were included in the weighted average interval provided that the sample interval below the cut-off did not exceed 10.0 m in core length. Intervals of lower grade mineralization are reported to demonstrate metal distribution within the drill holes. Information on the drill holes completed, including the weighted average grades of the mineralized intervals, are tabulated below.

Mineralized DDH TD From To Interval Cu Au Mo Ag CuEq Zone ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (%) (g/t) (%) Liard SCK-22-456 401.00 73.30 81.00 7.70 0.151 0.176 0.011 1.15 0.260 112.30 257.00 144.70 0.442 0.552 0.032 3.46 0.778 includes 116.70 187.00 70.30 0.670 0.859 0.043 5.41 1.180 292.00 305.00 13.00 0.170 0.072 0.005 0.95 0.217 372.00 401.00 29.00 0.193 0.037 0.01 0.83 0.232 Paramount SCK-22.457 647.00 11.40 90.00 78.60 0.188 0.050 0.009 0.65 0.231 174.00 183.00 9.00 0.109 0.041 0.003 0.46 0.136 199.00 291.35 92.35 0.212 0.026 0.006 1.29 0.240 312.00 339.58 27.58 0.102 0.007 0.003 0.57 0.113 377.00 647.00 270.00 0.371 0.090 0.054 1.60 0.520 includes 377.00 422.63 45.63 0.442 0.095 0.088 1.63 0.656 includes 536.00 626.00 90.00 0.447 0.106 0.058 1.82 0.612 Paramount SCK-22-458 500.00 19.00 299.60 280.60 0.316 0.088 0.020 1.12 0.399 343.65 356.00 12.35 0.290 0.054 0.016 1.04 0.318 372.80 422.40 49.60 0.235 0.104 0.015 1.55 0.142 452.00 480.00 28.00 0.123 0.028 0.002 0.60 0.142 West Breccia SCK-22-459 46.00 6.00 46.00 40.00 0.145 0.126 0.003 0.76 0.214 Liard SCK-22-460 356.00 5.80 268.00 262.20 0.251 0.096 0.007 0.77 0.313 includes 21.85 36.00 14.15 0.548 0.290 0.008 2.30 0.710





Note: The core intervals listed in the above table do not represent true widths, CuEq = copper equivalent, % = percent, g/t = grams per tonne, m = meters, TD = total depth of drill hole. Int = interval in meters. Copper equivalent calculations are based on:100.0% of the copper content plus 71% of the gold content, 60.1% of the molybdenum content and 40.3% of the silver content. Metal prices used in the copper equivalent calculation are copper US$3.25/pound, gold US$1,500/ounce, molybdenum US$10.00/pound and silver US$20.00/ounce.

Drill hole data for holes reported in this news release are as follows:

Mineralized

Zone DDH

ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elev

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Total Depth

(m) Liard SCK-22-456 379808 6359996 933 270 -60 401 Paramount SCK-22.457 379247 6360689 891 100 -50 647 Paramount SCK-22-458 379480 6360338 904 90 -70 500 West Breccia SCK-22-459 379557 6359713 883 90 -65 46 Liard SCK-22-460 380421 6359707 1116 90 -55 356





The drill hole locations and hole traces of the 2021 and the 2022 program are shown in Figure-1:





Figure 1: Plan map of the Schaft Creek deposit outlining the five-year pit shell and life-of-mine pit shell as set out in the "Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), a NI 43-101 Technical Report", with an effective date of September 10, 2021, prepared by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech"), H. Ghaffari. M.A.Sc., P.Eng et. al. as Qualified Persons (see news release dated September 20, 2021).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/155266_fabf624cc417f908_001full.jpg

Discussion of Diamond Drill Results

The 2022 metallurgical drilling program allows sample selection for metallurgical test work to commence and increases metallurgical sample coverage across the Schaft Creek deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics. The mineralized intervals reported from this drilling program further extend the near-surface higher-grade mineralization zones reported in 2021 and increase continuity of this type of mineralization between existing drill holes.

Liard Zone

Drill holes SCK-22-456, and DDH SCK-22-460 intersected broad intervals (ranging from 14.15 m to 70.30 m) of near-surface higher-grade copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization. These mineralized intervals further extend the lateral continuity of near-surface higher-grade mineralization zones reported in 2021 between existing drill holes within the Liard zone. The last sample at the bottom of DDH SCK-22-456 returned 0.127% Cu, 0.107g/t Au, 0.001%Mo and 0.73g/t Ag.

Paramount Zone

DDH SCK-22-457 intersected a 270.00 m interval of higher-grade mineralization starting at a depth of 377.00 m. This deeper interval of higher-grade copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization is representative of mineralization within the Paramount zone. The last sample in this drill hole returned 0.127% Cu, 0.049g/t Au, 0.002% Mo and 0.57g/t Ag.

West Breccia Zone

DDH SCK-22-459 was completed to a depth of 46.00 m. The mineralized interval reported in the above table includes a 9.00 m interval (from 15.00 m to 24.00 m) for which no core was recovered. The last sample in DDH SCK-22-459 contained 0.231% Cu, 0.082g/t Au, 0.002% Mo and 1.20g/t Ag.

Diamond Drilling and Sampling Procedures

The diamond drilling was completed using HQ diameter core. Overall core recovery was estimated to be greater than 90%. After cutting with a diamond saw, one half of the core was collected for sample preparation and analysis and the other half was retained for future reference. Sample intervals were selected to not cross major lithological or hydrothermal alteration changes and ranged from 0.50 to 2.60 m in length, with most intervals being an average of 2.0 m long. A total of 1,356 samples analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd.("ALS") located in Vancouver, British Columbia are reported in this news release.

Base metal and silver concentrations were determined by ALS MEMS61 package and a 4-acid digestion. Gold concentrations were determined using ALS Au_ICP21 package. ALS has a 9001:2008 International Standard Organization rating. ALS has an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 UKAS (ref 4028) accreditation.

Quality Control

The Joint Venture follows a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program. Of the 1,356 core samples collected, 163 field blanks and certified reference materials and 107 duplicates were inserted into the sample batches submitted to ALS.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Jason Shepherd at 1-844-464-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155266