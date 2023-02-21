Netcracker's CEO to Present Keynote on the Power and Potential of a Data-Driven Society During Telecom Industry Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will highlight its leadership in helping telecommunications operators remain successful in the digital economy during MWC Barcelona 2023 next week. During the event, Netcracker will be featured in a keynote on the main stage and exhibit its solutions through compelling and engaging use cases.

On Tuesday, February 28, Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO of Netcracker, will give a keynote presentation on the power and potential of a data-driven society. MWC Barcelona attendees can view the keynote in person or on screens located throughout the Fira Gran Via.

In addition, Netcracker will exhibit in Hall 2, Stand 2G20, where it will feature Netcracker Digital Platform, which is designed to stimulate innovation and accelerate agility to drive business growth and enable communications service providers to provide a superior customer experience while evolving into technology companies. Netcracker will also present several compelling demonstrations in its Innovation Hub.

Learn more about Netcracker's MWC 2023 experience below.

Keynote: The Power and Potential of a Data-Driven Society

Tuesday, Feb. 28 9:30-11:00 AM CET

MWC Keynote Stage, Hall 4

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker Technology

Technology and Solutions Demonstrations

Netcracker will demonstrate cutting-edge technology and solutions for helping telcos become techcos and gain an edge in the digital future:

Monetizing the Metaverse

Netcracker Fiber Cloud: Automating your network for maximum business growth

5G Orchestration: Expanding to new industries

Enabling a platform economy with dynamic partner management

Using Netcracker Digital BSS to power multi-vertical expansion

Accelerate business growth and optimization with Advanced Analytics AI

Enabling AIOps in RAN using RIC and intelligent Service Management Orchestration

For more information about Netcracker's activities during MWC 2023, visit www.netcracker.com/mwc23

