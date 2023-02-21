Nord Anglia Education: Nord Anglia Students Volunteer Over 68,700 Hours And Raise Nearly $700,000 For Charities In 2022

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education has published its latest community impact report showing that students across its schools volunteered more than 68,700 hours for community outreach activities and raised nearly US$700,000 for charity in 2022.





Nord Anglia's students also collected and donated a record-breaking 103,832 goods for charity partners during the year, compared to 63,171 in 2021. Students volunteered 68,734 hours for local projects and charities - an increase of 24% from 55,576 hours in 2021.

As part of Nord Anglia's global partnership with UNICEF, students' outreach activities align to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In 2022 the top three goals addressed by student projects were: Goal 1 - No Poverty, Goal 3 - Good Health and Wellbeing, and Goal 4 - Quality Education.

Dr Leslie Williams, Social Impact and Charitable Giving Lead at Nord Anglia Education, said: "A key element of Nord Anglia's education strategy is to help students develop their sense of purpose and global citizenship as they create and lead community impact initiatives. It's also why we launched our Social Impact Grants where our students can apply for funding to deliver even more impactful projects tackling the SDGs."

Community outreach at Nord Anglia's schools is communicated through the Share A Dream digital platform, where schools can report their plans and outcomes on social impact activities and events, such as:

In India , Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam's 238-strong team participated in a beach clean-up drive.

, Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam's 238-strong team participated in a beach clean-up drive. In Southeast Asia , students and colleagues at British Vietnamese International School Ho Chi Minh City collected and organised 300 used books to donate to a local children's charity serving disadvantaged areas around the city.

, students and colleagues at British Vietnamese International School Ho Chi Minh City collected and organised 300 used books to donate to a local children's charity serving disadvantaged areas around the city. In the Middle East , Nord Anglia International School Al Khor students collected 1,423 plastic container caps at home and at school to send for reuse, transforming them into new raw materials such as eyeglass frames for children, tables and chairs, and public park benches.

, Nord Anglia International School students collected 1,423 plastic container caps at home and at school to send for reuse, transforming them into new raw materials such as eyeglass frames for children, tables and chairs, and public park benches. In North America, Windermere Preparatory School in Florida raised $37,377 by taking part in the Kids Heart Challenge to raise money for the 'American Heart Association' through fitness activities and a "dress in red" fundraiser.

raised by taking part in the Kids Heart Challenge to raise money for the 'American Heart Association' through fitness activities and a "dress in red" fundraiser. In China , both Dalian American International School and Dalian Huamei School saw students spend 6,400 hours volunteering, with items donated for a local nursing home.

, both Dalian American International School and saw students spend 6,400 hours volunteering, with items donated for a local nursing home. In Europe , Collège Champittet in Switzerland hosted a 'Foundation Ball for Madagascar ' and raised a total of $104,463 for charity.

