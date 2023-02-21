Enter Engineering, Tashkent: ENTER ENGINEERING ANNOUNCES UPDATES ON KEY PROJECTS DURING 2022

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enter Engineering, a leading industrial construction company in Uzbekistan, has issued an update on its 2022 operations and assessment of work currently under way.

Enter is a major EPC contractor active throughout Central Asia and Uzbekistan, where it was founded in 2012. During 2022, the company was involved in a number of significant development projects for the country, including complex gas field development and energy, infrastructure and civil facility development.

COMPLETED PROJECTS

Samarkand International Airport Terminal (2020 - 2022)

The project, worth more than 905billion soums (US$80 million), was implemented as a public-private partnership agreement between FE LLC Air Marakanda and JSC Uzbekistan Airports. It was the first of its kind in Uzbekistan aviation. The construction work carried out by Enter Engineering was based on architectural design and engineering by Kiklop (Turkey).

Kashkadarya-Mubarek Pipeline (2021 - 2022)

In April, a new 33-kilometer gas pipeline connecting the natural gas fields in the Kashkadarya region with the Mubarek gas processing plant was commissioned. Developed as a joint project by Enter Engineering, Saneg and ERIELL Group, work at the Chuvama and Kyzylrabot fields included equipping the wellheads, installing and assembling gas pre-treatment units and a commercial gas metering unit. Investments in the project exceeded 24bn soums (US$ 2.2 million). The most advanced technological equipment for the preliminary treatment of gas was used for the first time in Uzbekistan.

Silk Road Samarkand (2019 - 2022)

The impressive 'Silk Road Samarkand' tourist centre was commissioned in Autumn 2022, becoming the largest in Central Asia. The centre includes eight world-class hotels alongside public spaces, a park, a musical fountain, conceptual restaurants, cafes, and bars, as well as an international congress centre and 'The Eternal City' - a historical and ethnographic park.

Dengizkul Booster Compressor station state 2 (2021 - 2022)

Construction and installation work was fully completed at the Dengizkul field in November 2022. Construction was carried out by Uzbekneftegaz JSC. The project will make it possible to maximize residual natural gas reserve development and the gas turbine plant manufactured by Baker Hughes with a capacity of 16 MW will enable an increase in the daily volume of natural gas produced by 6.5 million m3.

ONGOING PROJECTS

Samarkand Airport Refuelling Complex (2022 - Ongoing)

Construction begun on an aircraft refuelling complex at Samarkand airport. Located over 2 hectares, the complex will comprise fuel tanks with a total capacity of 4,000 m3, an office building, a kerosene loading station, an access railway line, and a number of other facilities. When complete, it will provide uninterrupted fuel supply to aircraft of both national and foreign airlines and air cargo craft.

Baysun GPP (2018 - Ongoing)

The construction of the Baysun GPP in the Surkhandarya region is currently ongoing. Enter Engineering is carrying out a wide range of works including design, equipment supply and construction of a gas processing plant, infrastructure facilities, gas collection, treatment and transportation systems. Construction is proceeding on a turnkey basis as part of an agreement with the Uzbekistan Mustakilligi investment block.

Logistical infrastructure has been setup at the 70 ha site and the construction of facilities and installation of equipment is underway. The project provides for the construction of a gas processing plant with an annual target of production, processing and transportation of 5 billion m3 of gas using licensed technologies from Shell Global Solutions International B.V.

TZK-2 Petroleum Terminal (2021 - Ongoing)

Construction is in the final stage of the TZK-2 storage and distribution terminal for petroleum products on the site of the previously completed TZK-1 project.

Pastdargomsky Fertilizer Plant (2020 - Ongoing)

The construction is underway of a 46 hectare environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer production complex in the Pastdargomsky district of the Samarkand region. On completion the complex will produce 370,000 tons per year of monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and 540,000 tons per year of nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium fertilizer (NPK).

Navoi Phosphorite Ore Quarry (2020 - Ongoing)

The NEOFOS IP phosphorite quarry and processing plant in the Navoi region will extract and process phosphorite ore to produce washed and dried phosphorite concentrate, which will be supplied to the Samarqandkimyo JSC chemical complex to produce mineral fertilizers.

Gazli Booster Compressor Station 6 (2020 - Ongoing)

Construction, installation and commissioning works are underway at the Gazli UGS (Underground Gas Storage) facility project, including the installation of a flare stack with reduction and ignition units 2-F 601 and compressor units GPA-100, GPA-200. Works to connect wells to start-up complexes have already been completed. The project provides for a phased increase in UGS volumes by restoring in-field production and building a new gas pumping facility.

Karakul machine building plant (2022 - Ongoing)

Enter Steel Karakul LLC is constructing a plant for the production of metal structures, pipes, vessels, and machinery. It will be the third plant of its kind operating in the Tashkent region. The project will allow the manufacture of products for Uzbekistan's domestic market that are currently being imported, as well as creating 1,000 new jobs. Domestic needs are anticipated to be met over the next 5 years, after which the potential export of such products may begin.

Almalyk Machine Building Plant (2021 - Ongoing)

Construction of the 80,000 m² Enter Steel machine-building plant in Almalyk is nearing completion. The company plans to produce 22,000 tons/pa of sheet metal and 75,600 tons/pa of profile steel, as well as apron feeders, belt conveyors, flotation machines, ball mills, cable and pipe racks, embedded parts, beams and columns.

AGMK Copper Processing Plant (MOF-3) (2021 - Ongoing)

A Project to develop a copper processing plant (MOF-3) for AGMK is currently underway in the Tashkent region. On completion of the plant, AGMK will be able to increase its ore processing to 160 million tons per year, which will in turn increase copper cathode output to 400,000 tons per year. The project currently employs over 9,500 workers with more than 900 construction equipment units involved.

Integrated Gas Treatment Unit at the Mingbulak field (2021 - Ongoing)

Work is currently underway on the design of an integrated gas treatment unit (CCGT) at the Mingbulak field in Namangan region. The project's customer is Saneg.

Booster Compressor Station at Yuzhnaya Tandyrcha (2022 - Ongoing)

Construction is underway of a booster compressor station (BCS) on a turnkey basis for Uzbekneftegaz JSC at the South Tandyrcha field in Guzar Kashkadarya region. Putting the BCS into operation will ensure full and stable operation of the field, as well as significantly increasing the daily production of natural gas.

Auto-gas filling compressor station (CNG filling station) in Karakul district (2022 - Ongoing)

An autogas-filling compressor station (CNG filling station) is under construction at a Methanol To Olefin (MTO) gas chemical complex based in the Karakul district, including the installation of 5 double-sided gas dispensers with methane throughput capacity of 3,300 m3/hour. The facility is expected to go into operation in the near future and will serve the fleet of vehicles involved in the construction of the MCC MTO, as well as at other facilities.

Construction of the Arniez Booster Compressor Station (BCS) (2022 - Ongoing)

A project is underway to address the reservoir depletion due to low-pressure oil and gas wells at the Arniez field. The project will include a BCS complex with a capacity of up to 1.75 billion meters per year, an inlet pressure of 0.6 MP and an outlet pressure of 6.0 MPa. Gas compression at the Arniez BCS will be carried out by centrifugal compressor units driven by a gas turbine engine manufactured by Baker Hughes (Italy).

Modernization of the main gas transmission system of Uztransgaz JSC (2019 - Ongoing)

A project is currently underway to construct gas pipelines for Gazli with a total length of 511 km and modernize booster compressor stations. About 390 km of pipe has been welded and 5 high-pressure gas pipelines launched alongside the Gazli gas transmission system. The implementation of the project will increase the supply of natural gas to all categories of domestic consumers to 185 million cubic meters/day during winter, and enable natural gas exports to the east of up to 21.0 million cubic meters/day and to neighbouring countries of up to 5.0 million cubic meters/day. Supply to internal gas pipeline systems will increase to 30.0 million cubic meters/day.

Gas Treatment Unit (UPG) at the Western Aral field (2022 - present)

Work is underway at the Western Aral field on the installation of a gas treatment unit (UPG) designed to prepare and dry gas for the extraction of its target component - gas condensate. The nominal capacity of the unit for crude gas will be 3.0 million cubic meters/day.

NEW PROJECTS

Arniez field Gas processing complex

Construction has begun on a gas processing complex at the Arniez field. The complex is designed to purify raw natural gas from acidic components of hydrogen sulphide and carbon monoxide as well as mechanical impurities, alongside drying and separating the propane-butane mixture to meet the gas requirements of the Karakul Methanol To Olefins (MTO) facility and meeting the quality requirements of O'ZDST 948:2016 (2017). The capacity of the complex for processed gas will be 1.75 billion daily meters (+10-35%).

Khodzhiabad Oil Treatment Plant

Construction of the Khodzhiabad oil treatment plant in the Andijan region, commissioned by Sanoat Energetika Guruhi LLC with a design by GRDS, has begun.

MTO (Methanol to Olefins) Gas Chemical Complex

Enter Engineering has become an EPC contractor for the construction of the MTO Gas Chemical Complex, the largest polymer production facility in Central Asia. The construction operator is Gas Chemical Complex MTO Central Asia LLC. The contract includes the design, purchase of equipment and construction of facilities, as well as the creation of the necessary infrastructure.

Charity

As a socially responsible company, charity is essential to the values of Enter Engineering. In 2022, work continued on protecting human and labour rights, in-line with best practice standards, alongside social investment.

Enter also held events aimed at supporting the most vulnerable segments of society during 2022. Among them were regular charity events for disabled people, children from orphanages, and veterans. Employees of the company also took part in a blood donation drive.

Personnel Training

One of Enter Engineering's most important activities is the training of promising personnel, including through cooperation with relevant universities in Uzbekistan. A number of contracts have been signed for students to complete practical training, receive lectures by company specialists, and a number of other initiatives.

Contributions to the Uzbekistan state budget

According to the results of 2022, the amount of taxes paid to the state budget of the country amounted to Enter Engineering 1,596 billion soums (US$141,227,582).

Job creation

Enter Engineering employed 40,545 people at the end of 2022 (37,331 domestic employees and 3,214 foreign specialists).

